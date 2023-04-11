A mushroom walks into a bar: ‘hey, I’m a fun guy’

Who was it that claimed “desperate times call for desperate measures”? I am not sure, but I’ll borrow the language anyway and apply it to our society’s precarious state of mental health. We are a populace soaked in fear and anxiety, perched close to the edge. And among our seemingly desperate measures? Psilocybin of course — magic mushrooms.
Faced with staggering rates of suicide (from the old and young alike, veterans and civilians), rates of addiction (amongst social media’s many gifts), and resulting mental disorders, tens of millions of Americans roll out of bed each morning praying deep down inside for the strength to slog through the proceeding hours with their sanity intact and a believable illusion of hope for a better tomorrow. And when the self-deception doesn’t do the trick, there is always Prozac. There is talk therapy — if you can get an appointment. There is that next “you must see it to be it” seminar in Vancouver — if you have the time and money.
Those plans for assistance, led by increasingly weary mental health professionals in need of more effective tools for their toolbox of therapies, have made their way to state capitals and are finally being heard and their demands acted upon. The mycelium kissing our toes, accompanying humans around for millions of years, may have, at last, found sanction and widespread recognition for its potential to heal. After all, mushrooms are our friends — just fun guys (sorry, I lack the willpower).
The results of recent clinical research into the treatment of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder using psilocybin have been remarkably positive. Lawmakers have seen the clinical data and heard the expert testimony from leading psilocybin researchers at John Hopkins, Yale, and UC-Berkeley, and have opened state’s purses to fund further research — Washington, Missouri, and Texas among the sponsoring states. The mere fact that there are conservative legislators in Texas (discreetly) hopping aboard Timothy Leary’s magic bus speaks volumes not only to the treatment potential, but also to the potential of the federal government removing psilocybin’s Schedule 1 drug status, opening doors and spores for widespread funding and use. Many patients in treatment trials for depression no longer need to use Prozac and similar antidepressants.
Psychedelics like psilocybin make rewiring the brain possible. This January, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin for patients older than 21 in a supervised setting, and have already begun accepting applications for magic mushroom production facilities and treatment centers. As a reminder of those desperate times, they have formalized their bureaucratic scaffolding with a new department: Oregon Psilocybin Services. Their newly appointed manager, Angie Allbee, wasted no time in declaring an “emerging psilocybin ecosystem.”
Very much in line with their trail-blazing legislation of cannabis, Colorado has passed Prop 122 which allows for psilocybin health centers and decriminalizes personal possession and usage of that same ancient compound — the gifts of spirits ritually used by indigenous peoples for millennia to, as author Charles Hayes describes, “relay the joys of kissing the creatures of the sun and copulating with the galaxy.” Dr. Sue Sisley, president of Scottsdale Research Institute in Arizona, another state soon to devote tax dollars to psilocybin research, says that mushrooms “can revolutionize [mental] health care.”
As with other opportunistic American-bred forms of neuroticism and desperation, investors are “tripping” over one another to fund psilocybin startups, with a half-billion dollars invested to date. In the short-term, a real economic and therapeutic boon, but in the longer-term perhaps a real shame considering the more profound potential of psychedelics to open the door to a new civilization, rewired and reframed around loving cooperation.
