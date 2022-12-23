A new Congress with same, low expectations

John L. Micek

There’s a school of political thought that divided government is the government that governs best. Put the White House in the hands of one party, and Congress in the hands of the other, the argument goes, and the two sides inevitably will have to come to the negotiating table to work things out.

Much like New Coke, or electing a faded reality television star president, it’s something that sounds good in theory, but tends to be utterly unworkable in practice.

Heck, sometimes it doesn’t even work when one party has control of everything.

