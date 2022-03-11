A plot to overthrow, and its echo in history

A little remembered episode in American history was recently brought to my attention by an old friend. After researching the topic, I believe that those who cozy up to the right-wing extremists who brought us Jan. 6 might be well advised to revisit one other overthrow of our democracy that almost came to pass almost a century ago.
The year was 1933. The Great Depression was entering its fourth year and the nation was devastated. Out of a population of 125 million, 16 million men were out of work. Farm foreclosures topped half a million. More than 5,000 banks had failed.
On March 4, Franklin Roosevelt was inaugurated and promised vigorous government action to put people back to work, stabilize the banking industry and establish a powerful array of new deal programs. It’s important to remember there was no unemployment insurance, social security, Workmen’s Compensation or Medicare.
Herbert Hoover and the Republicans in Congress placed their trust in the “invisible hand” of capitalist orthodoxy and an imaginary system where business and financial interests governed themselves. All would benefit thereby, and, when things collapsed as they did in 1929, their call was for charity not government action.
In this atmosphere — as today — right-wing extremists armed themselves for a possible takeover of power. Militias spread, financed in many cases by America’s wealthiest. In response to Hitler’s Brown Shirts and Mussolini’s Black Shirts, paramilitary organizations sprang up nationwide. In Philadelphia there were Khaki Shirts formed in that same year to oppose FDR.
There were Silver Shirts, an apocalyptic Christian militia. In New York, there were Gray Shirts and in Tennessee there were White Shirts who agitated for the violent overthrow of Washington.
What unified all these groups was a paranoid style, a pervasive anti-Semitism, often violent opposition to what they saw as great threats posed by socialists and communists and a willingness to see Roosevelt’s administration brought down by any means necessary.
It was in this climate of fear and anger that a group of powerful bankers, industrialists and Wall Street titans plotted. Familiar names such as J.P. Morgan, Robert Sterling Clark of Singer sewing machine fortune, Henry Ford, Irene DuPont, and chief executives of General Motors, Birdseye and General Foods. They were all united under the banner “America first.”
In the summer of 1933, a bond broker named Gerald MacGuire approached Marine Major General Smedley Butler with a plan. He sketched out its details, which were backed by a group calling itself the American Liberty League.
Butler’s role was to seize the Capitol ahead of an army of unemployed veterans. This was to be funded by $30 million from Wall Street backers and weapons supplied by Remington arms.
Why did this influential group approach Butler? He emerged from many years in combat as the recipient of two Medals of Honor and commanded the loyalty and respect of almost every veteran who had served under him.
To Butler’s credit he went to Roosevelt with the details of the plan and the identities of the plotters. He then testified before Congress. Had he not proven himself a true patriot, it’s difficult to know whether the conspirators would have succeeded in bringing down Roosevelt’s Administration. Owing to the notoriety and wealth of the conspirators, no one was ever prosecuted. No harm, no foul.
Much is interesting in looking back to this previous well-organized, well-funded attempt to subvert our democratic form of government. Like today, there were demagogues who offered deceptively simple answers and whose vitriol was spread by the latest technology — radio. Men like Huey Long and Father Coughlin. None with the power, money and influence of Trump but the appeal to unreason was the same.
There was the proliferation of well-trained, right-wing militia groups and the bashing of socialists, the merging of Christian zealotry with militarism and the willingness to plot a government overthrow by force if deemed necessary. Although 90 years ago, there was no assault on the Capitol. The question remains: What would have occurred if General Butler had thrown in with the wealthy schemers?
As more and more details are revealed by the House Select Committee as to the planning and execution of the violent insurrection Jan. 6, a larger question remains. Just how safe and stable are our democratic institutions?
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.