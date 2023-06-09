A politicized SCOTUS threatens our civil liberties

Terence L. Day

The kindest thing one can say about Justice Neil Gorsuch and other Supreme Court “originalists” is that they are abysmally ignorant of history.

Socially acceptable words fail to otherwise explain their rulings, which portend a calamitous turning of the civil rights calendar back two and a half centuries.

Their recent rulings have been neither moral nor apolitical.

