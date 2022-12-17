A special thanks the real Christmas elves

Chuck Pezeshki

 Mike Beiser

The holiday season is upon us. And with Christmas a little more than a week away, I want to make sure that I tell my Christmas elves that I am thankful for all that they do.

Who are those elves? And who makes Christmas truly possible? Let me count the ways.

First on my list are the grocery store elves. Every time I walk into any of the grocery stores in our area, their work is displayed in front of me. With all the turmoil of the last three years, one would expect to see empty shelves and little food. But instead, because of them scattered around the world, we live in the middle of amazing plenty. I often see them buzzing around, arranging store displays, as well as hiding in secret rooms, slicing up steaks. Their work allows all of us the luxury of shouting at each other about affairs in faraway lands that affect us only a little.

