A stroke of good luck, and good support

Haug

Eighteen days ago my wife Jolie was making lunch. Then she wasn’t. I heard, “Peter, I need you!” and found her slumped sideways in the recliner. “I’ve got a splitting headache behind my right eye.”

I ran next door to our daughter Linda’s house. We half carried Jolie to the car and headed for Pullman Regional Hospital’s emergency room. En route, we phoned Brad, Linda’s husband, who works at the hospital. Brad met us outside the ER with a wheelchair. He had arranged everything.

A CAT scan revealed Jolie had experienced a stroke. “We have what we call ‘clot-buster’ medicine,” the doctor said, “but it has side effects and it has to be administered within three hours after onset. You’ll have to decide.”

