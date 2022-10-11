A touch of Robin Hood from big oil

Todd J. Broadman

 Geoff Crimmins

I am unaccustomed to admiring the cliche speeches of CEOs, especially the ones that make it to the popular press. So please understand my momentary discomfort while I applaud Shell Oil CEO Ben van Beurden for his message given at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London. The room was replete with oil barons when he said, “One way or another there needs to be government intervention that somehow results in protecting the poorest. That probably may then mean that governments need to tax people in this room to pay for it.”

Government aid for the poor funded by higher corporate taxes from the petrol titans? Come again?

I want to believe in his authenticity (allowing for the slight contrition of his $8.2 million paycheck last year). He’s not alone. He is echoing United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, who last month suggested that developed countries tax the windfall profits of oil and gas companies to help those who cannot afford their higher energy and food bills. Can’t help but wonder if Mr. van Beurden had thought back to the drama that played out at the turn of the 20th century when Roosevelt broke up the monopoly of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Co. “There is a widespread conviction in the minds of the American people,” Teddy fumed at the time, “that the great corporations known as trusts are in certain of their features and tendencies hurtful to the general welfare.”

