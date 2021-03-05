A recent conversation about native land acknowledgement saw two camps emerge. The first argued for an outright return of unused land back to indigenous tribes, the second for something a little less transactional. What that might be remained unsure, so long it didn’t have to be so guilt ridden.
For my part as an architect, I couldn’t help wondering the contribution architecture can make to the impasse, if any. Known for its aggressive manner with which it carves out the earth, architecture can seem to be the last place to which we look for solutions on that front. And yet might it offer just the right antidote precisely by demonstrating a capacity and indeed a creativity for reverse action. If so, how?
First and foremost, we should leave the bulldozer at home. In name and deed, it has always been associated with violence. Before it was attached to the heavy piece of machinery that we have come to know and expect on construction sites, the term “bulldozer” signified “coercion through violence and intimidation.” In 1917 the Russel Grader Manufacturing company used it in a catalogue to refer to “a heavy horizontal metal blade designed for moving dirt.” The first blades were pulled by mules but in the 20s, by steam engines and then gasoline.
To a great degree the bulldozer is synonymous with the rise of the modern nation. Major General Eugene Reybold, chief of the army’s Engineers during World War II, went so far as to credit the machine for winning the war, saying that “victory seems to favor the side with the greater ability to move dirt.” Indeed, it was through the use of the bulldozer in WWII that “a militarized view of the natural and built landscape as enemies” was formed, “to be conquered for new construction.”
There has got to be a better way. How about a pick and a shovel approach, and few other vernacular tools to keep the rhythm between us and the earth in sync. A couple of years ago a student of mine proposed something along those lines. The subject matter was borders, and he chose to work with those transgressed between the American government and the Lakota people in South Dakota, famously but tragically leading to the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre.
His program called for a study center and a retreat to examine the horrific events, including those that led to the massacre and those that have evolved since. Instead of digging the building into the ground he chose to lift it on what looked like toothpicks, slender and light pipes that could be moved and dug into the ground by a single person.
No need for a major piece of industrial machinery here, only a simple augur with which to drill a hole and place the vertical elements into it. To be sure, more of them than usual was needed to lift the structure but this the student took as an opportunity to reference native Indian icons of the region. Gone was the austere march of columns by now familiar to the design and expression of contemporary commercial buildings, office or otherwise. And with it the objective to coerce an alignment between corporate and personal ideals.
Instead the students’ structural posts went up in angles, each at a different degree than the one before and each informed by changes in the land, including topography, landscape and water patterns. Altogether they rose to support a doughnut-shaped building up in the air.
The student drilled holes on the underside of the building, to let artificial light seep through, and with it a cool effect resembling the nighttime sky, dusted with tiny specs of light. By the end, the student’s project looked nothing like its western colonial counterpart, loyal less to notions of property and more to those of continuity of land and culture. To walk in its vicinity was a reminder that what mattered to native Indian cultures was not gates and fences but an open invitation to flow and connect. Should a building be necessary in the meantime, it must defer attention away from itself and unto the bigger universe.
Giving back land to native cultures may be one option. Another is the need to demonstrated a commitment to use that land appropriately and in deference to native values, often demanding that we do things in ways opposite from those we had done previously. A win for both sides. There is so much we can learn from our students.
Ayad Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate associate professor in the School of Design and Construction.