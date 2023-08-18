Agency you’ve never heard of is destroying innovation

Pete Roff

Recent and expected Supreme Court rulings regarding the authority of federal regulators have put the regulatory bureaucracy in the spotlight.

Too many of them have the power to make or break industries. Some, like the U.S. International Trade Commission, are begging to have their wings clipped. Its mission is to protect American companies from unfair business practices by foreign companies, but in recent years it has inserted itself into patent infringement cases, a problematic and exceedingly complex area.

The agency needs to be put back in its lane. Judges and juries should resolve patent disputes, not regulatory bodies — which, like the International Trade Commission, often have the power to impose a ban (called an exclusion order) on imports of all products a company alleges used their intellectual property without permission or compensation.

