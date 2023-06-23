Aggressive action needed to combat right-wing forces

Last month, the NAACP made waves for issuing a travel advisory for Florida in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ruthless efforts to whitewash Black history and severely curtail diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

“Once again, hate-inspired state leaders have chosen to put politics over people. Governor Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida have engaged in a blatant war against principles of diversity and inclusion and rejected our shared identities to appeal to a dangerous, extremist minority,” Leon Russell, chair of the national NAACP Board of Directors, said in a statement.

As you can imagine, conservatives were quick to react to the news. Fox News host Laura Ingraham yawned off the statement, chalking it up to “election time.” Southwest Florida Congressman Byron Donalds, who is Black, called the NAACP’s decision “silly and dumb.” Florida Sen. Rick Scott issued his own travel advisory, warning “socialists” and “communists” the state is “openly hostile” to them.

