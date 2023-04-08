AI truth and tech both need checking

For years, we have heard about the coming of AI — artificial intelligence — which will make life so much easier, better.
But now that AI is here, tech industry leaders are asking for a pause on development because a fly has appeared in the AI ointment. AI can be useful, but it also poses some unique dangers, tech industry leaders said when they asked for the pause.
More than 1,000 international tech developers such as Google, Microsoft and Stability AI signed a letter sponsored by the nonprofit Future of Life Institute asking for the development pause so the industry can assess the potential risks.
One of those potential risks comes from AI allowing people to distort the truth. As many have already seen the past year, images are being manipulated so what seems to be a person saying or doing something is not reality. Many of us remember New York sportscaster Warner Wolf’s catch phrase of “Let’s go to the videotape.” That was a way for people to see what happened, but AI can render that meaningless as what can now appear on video or in a photo may be a complete fabrication.
For example, CNN recently reported in Venezuela AI-generated “news people” avatars are currently spreading disinformation about the country’s economy throughout social media, a move sometimes backed by the government.
The Washington Post reported AI ethicists have repeatedly cautioned against building the systems with human-level or greater intelligence, an issue which is distracting from the more immediate problems of infusing sexist, racist and other negative content into web pages and social media. From a journalistic viewpoint, a greater worry is the ability to invent conversations or visuals which can greatly harm people by spreading a false narrative.
Forbes reported in the near term that AI systems “risk exacerbating existing bias and inequality, promoting misinformation, disrupting politics and the economy and could help hackers.”
In her March 27 Oppenheimer Ethics Symposium talk at the University of Idaho, PolitiFact managing editor Katie Sanders talked about how much more difficult fact checking is becoming thanks to AI. She demonstrated how AI is changing the system by expertly adjusting photos or videos which are difficult to distinguish from the real article to push a narrative which is not true.
It is easy to be flippant and say AI will keep fact checkers employed for quite a while. But fact checkers are already busy enough. Groups such as the Poynter Institute’s PolitiFact, FactCheck.org, Fact Checkers (part of the Washington Post), and Snopes are all inundated thanks to misinformation being spread online, and AI is making their jobs harder.
Some of the responsibility for verifying information ultimately comes down to the news consumer. People need to verify their information before passing it on. Often, this is as simple as a Google search or checking one of the fact checking sites. Verify website information by checking who operates the website (Wiki How is a great resource). Anyone can verify images through Google Photos.
As Sanders said, “Who is making the claim? What do other sources say? Just because it’s long, just because it’s detailed does not make it more credible.”
Sanders’ suggestion that people should challenge assumptions is a good one, even if it brings a truth they would rather not hear. Many of us like to live in an echo chamber where we only hear what we want, what will verify our own perceptions. However, that is a dangerous way to live because it prevents us from understanding what is really happening in our country, business or wherever our interests lie.
Truth is still important, and it is verifiable even if it takes a bit of work on our part.
AI will be useful, but humans also need to be cautious. Rather than instantly trusting the new technology, it should be used sparingly. The information should always be checked for accuracy by readers/viewers/listeners as well as journalists.
Or as we used to say in the newsroom: If your mother says she loves you, check it out.
Tallent was a journalism faculty member at the University of Idaho for 13 years before her retirement in 2019. She is of Cherokee descent and is a member of both the Native American Journalists Association and the Society of Professional Journalists. She also writes for Spokane Faith and Values (spokanefavs.com).