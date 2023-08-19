All for one and one for all, except when it’s not

Some people believe money is the only thing, but wise men know money is not everything.
When I have been asked to advise young men preparing to enter the workforce, that is a big point in the conversation.
Don’t get me wrong, pay is important. We have to live, pay bills and enjoy life. If we do not make enough money, we cannot afford the things that we desire let alone the things we need to live.
I was once given some advice by a former boss. I was at a crossroads in my career. I was working for a small computer company. The money was decent. But I felt frustrated working there.
Out of the blue, I got a phone call with a job offer. It would be a noticeable pay cut but it would allow me to live where I wanted to live. Frequently, in the computer programming world, when a programmer was offered a new job the current employer will try to make a counter-offer hoping you’ll stick around.
What was the advice my former boss gave me? He said it doesn’t matter what the counter-offer is, I must accept the job offer. He said even if they doubled my pay, the things that make me unhappy about working there would still exist. I may have a short-term happiness spike due to the additional money, but ultimately, I will find myself unhappy at work.
He was right. It wasn’t about the money. There is more to happiness than the amount of money in the paycheck. I utilize this and other life experiences when I talk to young people looking for career advice. I help them understand that there is more than the pay. We discuss the work/life balance. We talk about work hours, fringe benefits, paid time off, holidays, 401K or other retirement matching programs, upward mobility, skill sets that will be gained and many other topics.
It becomes clear while money matters, it isn’t everything. I have helped some become wiser and hopefully more fulfilled at work and at home.
The motto of the Three Musketeers is “all for one and one for all.” It meant they stayed loyal through thick and thin. The Pac-12 Conference had an opportunity to practice this concept. In fact, last week, prior to the major breakup of the Pac-12, it appeared the remaining nine schools were going to sign the media deal. At the last minute, the University of Washington and University of Oregon left. That caused the immediate crumbling of the conference. UW knew they would be leaving their in-state partners, the Cougars, hanging. But for the UW it was all about the money.
The Huskies later tried to save face on the state-level when President Ana Mari Cauce said they are 100% committed to continuing the Apple Cup.
They knew the fallout of that last-minute decision would forever change the Cougs’ ability to compete. As I wrote in other columns, this change was going to come eventually, but for it to happen so soon and because of the actions of an in-state school is a slap in the face.
I knew things would change because of name, image and likeness opportunites and the amount of money in college sports. I love my Cougs and I will cheer them on no matter who is on the other side of the ball. However, I know we cannot compete with really rich and large schools in terms of athletic budgets and we eventually would fall behind.
But for the Huskies to tell Cougar Nation, don’t worry, we’ll still play with you. That was a big condescending middle finger. The Huskies can stuff it.
In the 11th hour they stabbed the rest of the conference in the back. Their lip service is trying to mend things on a state-level but their actions were loud and clear. To the Huskies, money is the only thing. Just because you’re a large university doesn’t mean you’re wise.
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography, woodworking, and sports. He bleeds Crimson and didn’t know it was possible to have more disdain toward the Huskies than he had. He was wrong.