Alway beware of the sleeping giant

McGehee

Guffaw is a word used mostly by old folks. Baby boomers. Folks like myself. Webster defines it as a “chortle, chuckle or snicker.”

I guffawed when I thought of the fuss the lunatics on the right stirred up over “antifa.” While for decades, tens of thousands of heavily-armed, self-described super patriot paramilitary militias have trained in the woods in the art of guerrilla warfare, a few dozen, totally disorganized, black-clad anti-fascists show up to protest at white nationalist rallies and — George Orwell’s “truth speak” — it’s antifa we have to worry about.

It’s a sure bet that those who alternately froth at the mouth and wet their knickers at the prospect of America being taken over by mobs of left-wing loonies and their “deep state” allies have never looked real radicalism in the face.

