Alway beware of the sleeping giant

Guffaw is a word used mostly by old folks. Baby boomers. Folks like myself. Webster defines it as a “chortle, chuckle or snicker.”
I guffawed when I thought of the fuss the lunatics on the right stirred up over “antifa.” While for decades, tens of thousands of heavily-armed, self-described super patriot paramilitary militias have trained in the woods in the art of guerrilla warfare, a few dozen, totally disorganized, black-clad anti-fascists show up to protest at white nationalist rallies and — George Orwell’s “truth speak” — it’s antifa we have to worry about.
It’s a sure bet that those who alternately froth at the mouth and wet their knickers at the prospect of America being taken over by mobs of left-wing loonies and their “deep state” allies have never looked real radicalism in the face.
I have. As a student at Berkeley in the late 1960s, I seldom missed a riot. I even attended a Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) meeting or two undercover. At the time, I was a rising star in the conservative wing of the Republican Party in the Southern California of my birth.
The anger and hatred I saw etched in the faces of both rioters and the cops was chilling. I witnessed the same ugliness when, the summer after serving as Berkeley freshman class president, I lectured to John Birch chapters.
The conclusion I arrived at after inhaling my share of tear gas and pepper spray was that there had to be a better way.
I soon, however, tired of liberalism I espoused during my mid-20s. I looked around at all the injustice and began to wonder if the ways of working within the system could deal with the vicious inequalities in wealth and opportunity endemic to American society.
Years passed and with them, I acquired a sense that liberals can no longer be trusted when push came to shove. Who would I rather have covering my back when surrounded by a pack of hungry wolves? Mister conservative Barry Goldwater or Hillary Clinton, who would sell me out as fast as she sold out her principles to Goldman Sachs?
What all this means is that the last people we have to fear are the liberals ... even the progressives. I’ve known my share of both over the years and they’re virtually all wedded to playing within the rules of the game.
Their message is gradualism, give-and-take, mini-max strategies that don’t define winning as the total annihilation of your foe. They are all about forming committees of specialists rather than storming the Capital with cans of bear spray.
Liberals also recognize the rights of those they disagree with and will defend those rights, even if doing so cost them elections.
They are idealists and would rather strive toward a heaven on earth rather than a heaven in some make-believe afterlife.
Violent? Full of the spitefulness and hatred in the red faces of MAGA loonies at Trump rallies? They’d rather attend PTA meetings and work out ways to see that even poor kids get nutritional school lunches.
But, as history teaches us, the worm turns and I ask myself, how much longer will liberals embrace the methods of compromise and peaceful negotiation when the rights of all Americans stand in peril of the very real danger posed by federal judges appointed for life who have already shown an eagerness to strip away voting rights for the poor and Blacks and claw back women’s authority over their own bodies?
While I still can’t visualize Barack Obama or Joe Biden taking up arms to defend the Constitution and I wouldn’t want either of them covering my own back, I also see no way that those who profess love for the rule of law would rise up to protect even their own rights under that same system of legal guarantees.
Antifa? Who are we kidding? It makes for good theater, but like those other right-wing paranoid dog whistles like “deep state” and “woke,” there’s nothing really there.
If the day, however, should come when the right-wing Christian zealots take one step too far and those on the left do decide to fight back in the same “take no prisoners,” smash mouth, arm yourself to the teeth manner, Katherine and I will be looking for a sane, stable democracy in which to relocate.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.