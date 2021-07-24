An era of altruism and selfless service to others

Setting: The Pandemic Museum’s Room of Masks, The Smithsonian, Washington, DC, in the Year 2051 ...
Cy-Docent No.16-C guided guests through the labyrinth of corridors and the museum’s suites of galleries, their serene voice programmed equal parts authority and calm. “Had there been conflict? Oh, yes, in the planning stages of the Pandemic Museum, before ground had broken for its place, its own space, on the National Mall. But it was critical that the pandemic be commemorated, the lost lives acknowledged and enshrined. And so, architects, artists and advisory boards commenced. There are similar pandemic museums around the globe, but none as leading-edge as this. Visitors make spiritual pilgrimages here. This is hallowed ground, sacred space.”
They stopped to survey an expanse of wall within the rotunda; an installation of N95 PPE appeared. At first the masks seemed to be apparitions, like holograms from a Disney’s theme park. But then it became obvious that they were actual — that the masks had been concealed within the wall, that the masks were the wall. An optical illusion. Each mask, hundreds, perhaps thousands of them, lifted off from the achromatic wall and took flight, a kaleidoscope of gold, silver and bronze-colored butterflies proceeded towards the dome of the rotunda. It was not only the stunning optics of the display, but also the sound: a seeming infinity of pulsing wings, music that derived from beyond the spheres. The visitors let out a collected gasp.
“Each mask has been specially fitted with a motorized set of wings and its own power source. They will evacuate through the opened dome and are programmed to gather in the cherry and plum trees outside the building on the museum grounds. But don’t worry, the masks are organism-friendly, and will not harm any bird or living thing.” The Cy-Docent paused and went on.
“The installation you just witnessed is called The Lost and the Living. And it is a kinetic assemblage in homage to those who perished, and the loved ones of those who perished, during the 2019-2021 COVID-19 pandemic.”
Several, if not most of the guests, recalled those times, some 30 years before, when the world had been plunged into crisis. And so many lives had been lost. Following an attempted siege of the Capitol, and after a new administration took power, a shift of consciousness and intention was enacted, ushering in greater equality and prosperity for the people, and a healing of the earth, including deadly contagions.
Altruism and selfless service to one’s fellow humans became commonplace and second-nature. Helping rid the world of poverty, hunger, and the growing threats to life through climate change had been prioritized. Billionaires, corporations, and grass-roots organizations and individuals made enormous differences in the lives of millions of people, and secured the generations to come.
The last of the butterfly masks fluttered through the top of the dome. Blue sky and sunshine shimmered beyond.
Cy-Docent No.16-C shuttled the visitors to the opposite side of the gallery where a Cy-Harpist played a spirited interlude. The guests took up the live wicks offered and alit the rows upon rows of candles — a ruminative mood enshrined the chambers.
Cy-Docent No.16-C continued leading the guests down to the end of the hall that led to another ornate gallery. And beyond that room was another. And then another.
Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. She enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows. Midge lives in Moscow.