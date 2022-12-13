‘And that’s the way it is’

That’s the way it was on March 6, 1981, when Walter Cronkite gave his valedictory sign-off from the CBS Evening News he’d anchored for nearly 20 years. A 1972 survey found Cronkite was the “most trusted man in America.” Them days is gone!

Gaslighting is the Merriam-Webster 2022 “word of the year.” It’s “the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage.” Merriam-Webster proclaims gaslighting “a driver of disorientation and mistrust.” In “this age of misinformation — of ‘fake news,’ conspiracy theories, Twitter trolls and deepfakes,” the publisher says, “gaslighting has emerged as a word for our time.”

High interest throughout 2022, with a 1740% increase in lookups, propelled gaslighting to the top spot. What does recognition of such a dubious term suggest for democratic ideals? Democracy is based on the right and responsibility of people to know, and to vote according to that knowledge.

