‘And that’s the way it is’

That’s the way it was on March 6, 1981, when Walter Cronkite gave his valedictory sign-off from the CBS Evening News he’d anchored for nearly 20 years. A 1972 survey found Cronkite was the “most trusted man in America.” Them days is gone!
Gaslighting is the Merriam-Webster 2022 “word of the year.” It’s “the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage.” Merriam-Webster proclaims gaslighting “a driver of disorientation and mistrust.” In “this age of misinformation — of ‘fake news,’ conspiracy theories, Twitter trolls and deepfakes,” the publisher says, “gaslighting has emerged as a word for our time.”
High interest throughout 2022, with a 1740% increase in lookups, propelled gaslighting to the top spot. What does recognition of such a dubious term suggest for democratic ideals? Democracy is based on the right and responsibility of people to know, and to vote according to that knowledge.
Gaslighting emerged in the mid-20th century. Its original meaning is more nuanced: “psychological manipulation of a person, usually over an extended period of time, that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories, and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one’s emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator.”
But nuance is rare in the 21st century. We’ve just witnessed some of the most bruising, extensive, and expensive political campaigns in midterm history. Social media and soundbites flooded our lives with messages generally unwanted except by their sponsors. Gaslighting accurately characterizes many of those campaigns, underscoring Merriam-Webster’s simpler, broader evolved definition: “grossly misleading someone … for a personal advantage.”
The publisher observes that this usage is compatible with other terms “depicting deception and manipulation,” like “fake news, deepfake, and artificial intelligence.” Gaslighting is a useful term to describe lies that are part of a larger conspiracy. In this context, it differs from lying (usually between individuals) and fraud (usually involving organizations). Gaslighting occurs in both personal and political contexts. It’s “at home in formal and technical writing as well as in colloquial use.”
As someone concerned about climate change and its yet untallied ramifications, I found this example revealing: A chair of a Congressional committee reported, “Big Oil is ‘gaslighting’ the public.” They “claim they are part of the solution to climate change, but internal documents reveal that they are continuing with business as usual.”
Global warming had just started to penetrate mainstream media In 1993, when I began teaching in China. After coming home in 2007, resettling took time. I didn’t become interested in global warming until about 2010. By then, media and internet were full of competing information. Though I’d done environmental impact assessments for three decades before China, I didn’t know who or what to believe. This was different. I’d never encountered gaslighting doing science.
A climate change course at the Wilmette Institute straightened me out. In 2015, I started writing columns and giving classes and talks on climate change. I was furious that I’d been duped for so long by gaslighters.
English has many synonyms for “lying,” yet whichever word you chose, I’d venture that in most cases people lie to gain advantage for themselves. Gaslighting seems to go one step further because it carries a conspiratorial tone. It “has become the favored word for the perception of deception,” Merriam-Webster writes, partly because of the increase of channels and technologies used to mislead.
Despite all this, gaslighting isn’t going away. Free speech, although sometimes odious, is fundamental to democracy. It devolves on each of us as consumers of information to monitor how information penetrates our consciousness. That’s what free choice is all about.
To create and nurture our personal belief systems, we need to choose honestly and impartially what information we imbibe. That means beginning with self-honesty. It means creating our own mental filtration-and-purification systems to control the information tsunami engulfing us. We must consciously choose what we believe — and why.
The most trusted man in America is no longer with us. We must learn to trust ourselves, to rely on our own critical thinking as we evaluate, and accept or reject, any information we encounter.
And that’s the way it is.