Another day, another George Santos revelation

With all my heart I cherish the saga of George Santos (aka Anthony Devolder, aka Anthony Zabrovsky) because he’s the quintessential epitome of the MAGA freak show.

The bad news is he now sits on two House committees thanks to Kevin McCarthy, who needed his vote in order to become Speaker of the House. The good news is hardly a day goes by without a fresh revelation about the fraud whom House Republicans have clutched to their bosoms.

The latest beaut is that Santos has been outed by people in Brazil who knew him as a drag queen who went by the name Kitara Revache, who aspired to be crowned Miss Gay Rio de Janeiro.

