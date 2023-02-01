Anti-mask and anti-vaccine columns affirm insanity

Terence L. Day

Insanity has many definitions: mentally ill, madness, of unsound mind, derangement of the mind, extreme foolishness, lunacy, mania, aberration, senselessness, and many more. Legal and medical terms differ.

Chuck Pezeshki’s column (Jan. 28)) serves as an example of all but the legal definition.

Poor guy, he had to wear a mask to enter doctor’s offices and hospitals. Irrationally, he called for the unmasking of health care workers and declared “the COVID-19” crowd paranoid and insane.

