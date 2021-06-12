Anybody else experience little annoying things?

Am I the only one who has fix-it projects fail but only if I button everything up prior to testing? As an example, when I was a computer technician I would frequently open up computers to replace parts for newer parts or sometimes to replace a broken part.
Rarely do users have a computer and its wires in an easy to access location. It is usually under their desk. There are typically dust bunny families and twist ties around the wires to make them tidy. Inevitably there are a large number of cables plugged into the back of the computer. The area is too small to pull the computer out far enough to open and replace the part.
So, I dislocate the dust bunny family, unhook all the wires, and make a space on the desk to place the computer in order to open it up. This takes longer than it takes to swap parts. Instead of leaving the case open and plugging in the minimal number of cables to test the system, I close the case, crawl back under the desk, and reassemble all the cables. I turn on the computer and a big blank screen greets me. I sigh.
I swear this only happens after I button everything up before testing it.
I have found when I leave the computer case apart and simply plug the necessary wire to test the system it will always work.
But it is a pain because I have to crawl under the desk a couple extra times. It seems that every time I get brave and button up the system something doesn’t work. In the end I have to get under the desk even more times than I would have if I had just tested the system prior to buttoning it up.
Am I the only one who cannot pass a car in a passing zone due to the on-coming cars? As an example, I frequently travel along US Highway 195. I can travel miles where not even a single car is traveling in the opposite direction.
Eventually I find myself behind a slow moving car. It usually happens near a passing zone, so I patiently wait. Once the passing zone appears, there are several cars coming in the opposite direction. They are perfectly spaced such that making a safe pass is impossible. The final car, of the cars moving in the opposite direction, is at the end of the passing zone. Once I am past that car we are back in a no-passing zone. As a final gotcha, once back in the no-passing zone there is, again, no traffic moving in the opposite direction.
Am I the only one that slow-moving cars will quickly exit driveways and intersections only to drive slow down the road? As an example, I’ll be driving down a city street when I see a car approaching a business driveway or an intersection.
The vehicle should stop to ensure there are no pedestrians and to ensure they can make a safe turn onto the road. They see a vehicle (me) traveling down the road. The driver then quickly turns onto the roadway because he doesn’t want to be inconvenienced by waiting for me to drive past. But as soon as the car gets on the roadway, I end up having to slow down because the driver travels slower than the posted speed limit. It’s like they are in a huge hurry but once on the roadway they decide it is time for a Sunday drive.
These things are so little, yet so annoying. It would be nice to know I am not the only person who gets the pleasure to experience these things. What are the little annoying things which cause a couple new gray hairs on your head?
Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.