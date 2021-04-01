Posturing for press was goal
If you missed Andrew Hoehn’s March 27 letter to the editor, find it. He hit the nail on the head regarding a lawsuit by Gabriel Rench and a Moscow couple against multiple Moscow entities. They were arrested for suspicion of resisting or obstructing officers at a self-professed Christ Church protest against masking and social distancing that was couched within a psalm sing event.
Some may look upon this turn in events with interest, disinterest, even mild amusement. But Moscow residents will be impacted financially by this action. Minimally, we pay for employee time in responding to legal procedures. As I understand it, should the threesome gain a settlement or win their suit, it will be paid for out of our pockets — unless you are tax-exempt, like a college or church.
Rench fails to understand even the rudiments of how local taxes work, as evidenced in his prior campaign for county commissioner. He objected big-time to taxes. Yet here he is, suing the city, at our expense. Could this possibly be a wily way to fund his next campaign? Do people and businesses already suffering from a pandemic fallout want to plump up someone’s pockets this way?
As for being “humiliated” by an arrest, when pulling political stunts, a person is seeking public attention and chooses that route to get it. Posturing for press coverage is a goal, not having one’s ego bruised. No doubt others in this wake have good intentions within their prospective; but they might want to re-look at what they’ve been led into.
Moscow’s citizens and leadership have supported each other through the COVID-19 crisis. Slapping a lawsuit on us is a slap in the face, big-time. We don’t want unmerited coal in our stockings. We’re trying to heal and thrive.
Victoria Seever
Moscow
The ‘big lie’
The mass media “big lie” machine is out in full force again, this time pushing the completely false narrative that there is an epidemic of “Anti-Asian hate” being perpetrated by evil white people in this country. The idea, apparently, is that this tidal wave of racism was begun by the great Orange Hitler himself, Donald Trump, when he referred to the new coronavirus as the “China virus.”
Of course, when one looks at the facts, something the left is always loath to do, the story just does not hold up. It is true that there have been an increased number of violent attacks on people of Asian descent over the past year, but what the media fails to mention is that the perpetrators are almost entirely blacks. While it is entirely possible they harbor some animus toward Asian people, it also could be they’re just taking advantage of lowered police presence in America’s large cities brought about by the BLM nonsense from last year, which has led to increased criminality of all sorts.
The jewel in the crown of idiocy that is the “Asian hate” narrative is the Georgia shootings from the several weeks ago. In that case, however, the facts point to what the shooter himself claimed: He was mentally ill with a sex addiction, and he targeted the Asian massage parlors because they were the source of his addiction; race had nothing to do with it.
The liars in the media have countered that the race of the majority of the victims is what shows it to be hate crime, not what the shooter says. If that is the case, what should one make of the shooting from the next week in Colorado, where the shooter, a Syrian Muslim, shot 10 people, every single one of whom were white?
Jean Durtal
Moscow
Revoking a cherished right
Voters in Latah and Benewah counties value their citizen initiative rights. In 2018, local volunteers worked hard to qualify Medicaid expansion for the ballot, and the initiative passed in District 5 with 66 percent of the vote.
The proponents of this bill are wrong to assert that rural voters don’t currently have a voice in the initiative process. The Medicaid expansion initiative won the majority of votes in nearly every rural county in Idaho
Representative Troy voted “no” two years ago on a very similar bill called Senate Bill 1159. Please, once again, vote ‘no’ to protect the initiative rights of Idaho citizens.
Senate Bill 1110 would make it virtually impossible for any grassroots initiative to qualify for the ballot. It is already extremely difficult to qualify an initiative for the ballot in Idaho. It requires signatures from 6 percent of registered voters in each of 18 districts. SB 1110 would make the process much, much harder by requiring 6 percent of signatures not just from 18 districts but from all 35 of Idaho’s districts.
The ballot initiative is the constitutional right of every Idaho citizen. It’s a right that was enshrined in our state constitution over a century ago to give ordinary citizens a voice in their government. Senate Bill 1110 bill amounts to an attempt to revoke one of our most cherished constitutional rights.
The 18-district requirement was established in 2013. In the eight years since then, 15 initiatives have been attempted and only two made the ballot. Thirteen of 15 attempts were blocked under the current rules.
Evelyn Simon
Moscow