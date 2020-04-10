‘Morality rate’ is understated
I’m troubled by the news reported by a columnist that the State of Washington’s “morality rate will be limited to around 12.5 people per 100,000.” In our troubled and challenging times, this seems exceptionally harsh. There surely are more God-fearing citizens in the Evergreen State than that. Otherwise, I found the column quite persuasive.
Tom Wolbrecht
Moscow
My teenagers are growing
I’ve had as much as I can stomach being judged by strangers at grocery stores lately. Some of you in our community seem to think it is now an act of hoarding to have a full shopping cart. You self-righteous shoppers you. Piously checking out with only a few items you then begin eagerly glancing around searching for someone you feel is hoarding because they’re pushing a full cart — at whom you feel justified in casting dark, disapproving glances toward. How dare you. You know nothing of me, my family, nor our needs.
But since you’ve insinuated yourself into my shopping habits, allow me to clue you in on some facts your dual-income-no-kids lifestyle has left you ignorant of. Some families have teenagers. In case you don’t know, teenagers are growing all the time, which means they are eating — all the time. Ask a doctor; their bodies growth requires this. They’re not greedy.
These kids are stuck at home with fridge and cupboards within reach. Which means they’re eating — you guessed it — all the time. I’m the father of five teenagers and my family’s eating, and shopping needs have changed little. When my wife and I shop we leave with enough for two weeks. We buy a lot because we eat out infrequently and my amazing wife cooks from scratch.
We are still in a transitional phase adapting to life with COVID-19 wherein all are attempting to discover what normal should look like. My hope is we can work together, rely on each other and realize how blessed an existence we’re afforded in this country. So next time you’re purchasing one or two items; looking around for someone to shame in the check-out line, please remember all this and not everyone’s situation is a carbon copy of yours.
Jake Foulger
Moscow
Trump says no to special enrollment period
More than 10 million people filed for unemployment in just the last two weeks (as of April 2). When a person loses their job, they also lose their health insurance. Democratic lawmakers and two leading health insurance industry groups in mid-March asked the Trump administration to launch a special enrollment period to allow the uninsured to purchase Obamacare policies.
On March 31, the Trump administration decided not to open a special enrollment period. So all these people who have lost their jobs now have very few options for health insurance.
In the midst of the greatest health crisis in modern times, President Trump is refusing to assist millions of Americans in need. What does this say about our president? Is he on our side? Does this decision show compassion? Please keep this mind when you vote in November.
Bill Christopher
Moscow
Was your plan in place?
For all those faulting whomever for not being prepared, for not having a plan, for being slow to react, I have a few questions. Did you have a plan in place for this pandemic? Were you prepared for this pandemic before it would arrive? Did you start implementing your plan of preparedness for this pandemic before it hit us full force in the face or are you simply accusing others of doing exactly what you were doing? No plan, no preparation, late getting into gear and behind the power curve on hoarding. I submit that we should seriously ask ourselves these questions before we attack our local, state and national leadership for being unprepared and slow to respond. We, as individuals, have every bit as much responsibility to prepare ourselves for disaster as we claim our governments have.
There are a couple of Scripture verses that come to mind with respect to this issue. The first is Romans 2:1 which says: “You, therefore, have no excuse, you who pass judgement on someone else, for at whatever point you judge the other, you are condemning yourself, because you who pass judgement do the same things.” It doesn’t matter whether you believe in God or the scriptures or not. It’s a very valid statement.
The other is from I Timothy 2:1-2: “I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone … for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.” I might point out that Paul gave this counsel to Timothy while the Jews were still under the oppressive thumb of Rome. Are you praying and giving thanks or complaining? It is a bit hypocritical to be doing both at the same time.
Bill Tozer
Moscow