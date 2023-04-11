This letter is a frank and fulsome endorsement of Francis Benjamin for Pullman mayor in this year’s election. Francis exhibits limitless excellence while being absent the many deficiencies that plague other public servants and civic leaders. In his decades in support of Pullman, whether in Pullman City Council, volunteer services, teaching or supporting civic engagement, Francis has demonstrated remarkable dedication, reliability, and availability.
It would be difficult to find an important area of Pullman life that Francis has not helped or served — and if you did, he would want to either help that area too or find some way to get the help needed. Francis works across all political persuasions, age groups and religious affiliations. And he has been doing it so long, in his friendly and forthright way, that it is difficult to even point out when he began that support and participation.
I have had a long and distinguished public service career at the executive level and I have seen up close and personal thousands of these types. But I have never seen anyone better with more integrity, more abilities or someone more prepared and appropriate for this mayoral office.
Pullman is fortunate to have someone like Francis Benjamin who is seeking its mayor’s office. I will be honored to support him both before his election and after. Also, it has been a privilege for me to have both Pullman and personal experiences with Francis and his charming wife.
Pullman simply could not do better than have Francis succeed Glenn Johnson as mayor after Glenn’s long service to our city. Please help and support Francis as he continues to help and support all of us.