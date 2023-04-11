Support for Benjamin

This letter is a frank and fulsome endorsement of Francis Benjamin for Pullman mayor in this year’s election. Francis exhibits limitless excellence while being absent the many deficiencies that plague other public servants and civic leaders. In his decades in support of Pullman, whether in Pullman City Council, volunteer services, teaching or supporting civic engagement, Francis has demonstrated remarkable dedication, reliability, and availability.

It would be difficult to find an important area of Pullman life that Francis has not helped or served — and if you did, he would want to either help that area too or find some way to get the help needed. Francis works across all political persuasions, age groups and religious affiliations. And he has been doing it so long, in his friendly and forthright way, that it is difficult to even point out when he began that support and participation.

