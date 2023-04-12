Love has many meanings. Pragma, “enduring love,” can be tracked to a point in time (1959) with my encounter with a librarian in the Boise Public Library. At that time, I was in the age of pimples, busting out with curiosity, too. A curiosity about “me” brought me to the library that day. I asked the pencil thin, white-haired lady for a copy of the Kinsey Report. As a mature, intelligent human being, she was well beyond an age of blushing. Keeping faith with her chosen profession, she found it and helped me check it out.
The Kinsey Report was published in two volumes, one in 1948 and another 1953. The report was a successful and influential report on human sexuality. It sold three quarters of a million copies and was translated into 13 languages. It provided important facts about male and female sexual behavior. Specifically, it challenged the traditional views held by many religions that masturbation was sinful and bad for your health. Kinsey assured me I would enjoy good health and much less stress by knowing that I was normal.
When I first wrote this letter, I was uncertain whether this terrible piece of legislation giving parents the right to initiate a civil action against a school or library making available material judged unsuitable for a minor with a $2,500 for statutory damages would become law. “Unsuitable” is the Pandora’s Box that this legislation opens up. Unsuitable to who? My congratulations to Gov. Little, who vetoed House Bill 314 on April 5.
We live at a time when we are asked not to trust the press, the media, our judiciary, educators, elected officials and now librarians. Are any of the aforementioned perfect? No. They are the machinery of our society. All need constant inspection, maintenance and repair. Trust, respect and honest communications are the oils necessary to preserve the relationship between citizens and our machines.
Librarians stand with other proud patriots in defense of the First Amendment and deserve our pragma.
Stan Smith
Viola
We are a democracy
In response to Ruth Butler’s April 7 letter to the editor: The oft-repeated notion that the United States is not a democracy because it’s a constitutional republic is asinine. Knock it off. I know conservatives and libertarians like to make this argument because they think it makes them sound smart and provides pseudo-intellectual cover for ignoring the will of the people in favor of their own unpopular policies, but only someone who has no understanding of either term could so blithely assert that they are distinct. We’re a democracy because the ultimate sovereignty of the country lies with the people. We’re constitutional because the constitution is the ultimate law of that land. We’re a republic because the will of the people is enacted through representatives rather than direct votes.
It’s more accurate to say that a constitutional republic is the form of democracy enjoyed in this country. Saying “this isn’t a democracy; it’s a constitutional republic” is like saying: “this isn’t a flower; it’s a tulip.” Anyone who claims that we’re not a democracy is strongly suggesting a preference for a government in which their favored minority can impose its will on everyone else — in short, the kind of authoritarian system that only appeals to those who would rather obey than bear the responsibility and challenges of self-governance.
To those who increasingly see democracy as a threat, if you’re concerned because your policies keep losing at the ballot box, maybe instead of attacking the ideal of self-rule you should consider why your points of view are so unpopular to begin with.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Outlining the differences
Dearest conservatives, as your representatives continue fabricating, another misrepresentation by your “people” is tax unfairness. Specifically, a corporate belief paying taxes is for someone else. I’m not naive or blind, as Republicans are. Democrats have served themselves similarly.
Many differences exist between parties. However, Democrats, unlike Trump, aren’t calling to terminate the Constitution or blatantly bigoted. Unlike Republicans, Democrats aren’t trashing the rule of law, calling traitors patriots, targeting schoolkids or goading angry, duped constituents into violence as Trump is doing.
Plus, Democrats, unlike Republicans, oppose tax cuts for corporations and elites. (Some wealthy democrats are asking lawmakers for legislation to raise their taxes). Nor does any sane Democrat believe Citizens United and Dobbs were well thought out.
The Washington Post says Trump’s Republican-approved “tax reform” raised the national debt by 40%, meaning Republicans care about debt only when a Democrat is president.
Furthermore, god capitalism, knowing how costly infrastructure improvements and maintenance are, dupes Republican lawmakers into irresponsible legislation exempting immensely profitable corporations, banks and Wall Street investors from taxes which places the onus on constituents.
Much of the imbalance is due to selfish representatives, easily reelected because of gerrymandered voting districts. Republican voters appear gleeful at paying the tax bills of immensely profitable corporations. Formerly conservative, Republican representatives use shiny objects like immigration, Hunter Biden or abortion to keep their constituents from rational thinking.
Vigilance demands continuing resistance to discriminatory, nongoverning, fascist-laden legislators openly promoting racism, hatred and lies.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Library leaders
I have been a Latah County Library trustee for six years, and I’ve enjoyed my work supporting the librarians and employees and patrons of the Latah County Library system that entire time. During my tenure, the board has been collegial and fiscally responsible and our library system is in great shape. Now that I’m leaving the board, I’d like to throw my wholehearted support behind Saba Baig (one of our current board members) and Wayne Schmidt (a former board member), both of whom are running contested races.
Our state Legislature has been actively working to question and counter the good work of our libraries statewide, and locally that criticism has gained a toehold as well. Saba and Wayne will work tirelessly and collaboratively with our Latah County Library staff to support and encourage, not hobble and harass, and will use their oversight responsibilities to continuously maintain and improve our libraries.
Until very recently, the phrase that encapsulated my trustee duties was, “Who doesn’t love a library?” Now, though, that question can be answered to the contrary in multitudes locally, statewide and nationally by people who think that fair and free and unfettered access to a wide range of learning and entertainment materials is somehow dangerous. Instead, what is dangerous is this trend of ever-narrowing the scope of our freedom of speech and the press.
Please join me in voting for Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt on May 16. Until that day, also join me in speaking out freely wherever exercising your voice and choice can help us win this important election.