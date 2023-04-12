Loving librarians

Love has many meanings. Pragma, “enduring love,” can be tracked to a point in time (1959) with my encounter with a librarian in the Boise Public Library. At that time, I was in the age of pimples, busting out with curiosity, too. A curiosity about “me” brought me to the library that day. I asked the pencil thin, white-haired lady for a copy of the Kinsey Report. As a mature, intelligent human being, she was well beyond an age of blushing. Keeping faith with her chosen profession, she found it and helped me check it out.

The Kinsey Report was published in two volumes, one in 1948 and another 1953. The report was a successful and influential report on human sexuality. It sold three quarters of a million copies and was translated into 13 languages. It provided important facts about male and female sexual behavior. Specifically, it challenged the traditional views held by many religions that masturbation was sinful and bad for your health. Kinsey assured me I would enjoy good health and much less stress by knowing that I was normal.