Intellectual humility

On Oct. 20, our family attended a presentation by Pullman mayoral candidate Francis Benjamin at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, titled, “Political Civility: Our Path Forward.” Francis’s speech inspired me.

What resonated with me was his teaching of the concept of intellectual humility. The general consensus is that our country is divided. Francis feels it doesn’t have to be this way if we practice intellectual humility. When practicing intellectual humility, one could say, “I have strong beliefs, but I might be wrong and want to understand why you believe what you believe, so then I can possibly change how I believe.”

