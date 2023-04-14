I want to thank the Lewiston Tribune, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and reporter Monica Carillo-Casas for the thoughtful article titled “Breaking barriers; Moscow families open up about living with Down syndrome in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day.” I also want to thank Jordan and Nic Roesler and Shawndi, Darci, and A’Reian Wright for sharing their stories. Many people have emailed voicing their appreciation of the article including one woman who is a forest owner. She wrote that she likes the forest analogy as she ponders the issues about diversity and sustainability in her forest. That got me thinking about a bumper sticker I once saw that read “The soul of our nation is tied to how well we treat our most vulnerable members.” I would add “and each other.”
Inclusion of all people regardless of developmental disability, color, age, race, religion, gender is a basic human right and essential for a resilient, sustainable democracy.
I also want to let you know that there is a local chapter of wonderful organization called Ds Connections Northwest working to support and connect families with a Down Syndrome diagnosis, as well as providing current and accurate information. Here is the link to this wonderful group: dsconnectionssnw.org. Check it out and let others know too. Thank you.
Have a gentle day everyone.
Tina Baldwin
Moscow
Jesus misrepresented
Nick Gier, in his April 6 column, said he was comparing Jesus and Buddha. However, he deliberately elevated Buddha and denigrated Jesus by misrepresenting various Bible verses and incidents in Jesus’ life. Gier misconstrues Isaiah 7:14 where the word for “virgin” can also mean young woman. However, the experts translating the Hebrew into the Greek of the Septuagint, deliberately translated it to mean virgin. Gier also said, “I believe that as a good Jew, Jesus would not have claimed to be a divine being.” Jesus clearly knew he was God and acted as God. He said, “I and the Father are one.” He accepted worship. He clearly stated that he was returning to heaven from which he came. Gier deliberately conflated Peter’s response to Jesus’ question, “Who do you say I am?” with a later exchange. Peter responded “You are the Christ, the Son of the Living God.” Jesus’ in the later exchange responded, “Get behind me Satan!” There were a number of other misleading statements by Gier, most starting with “I believe … .” Probably the most egregious claim: “Jesus was not the only Messiah (‘anointed one’).” Yes, there were other messiahs but only one Messiah who rose from the dead. This is a well attested fact. Buddha, Mohammad, and Confucius are all still in their graves. As sinful people we desperately need a savior. God the Son became the human, Jesus, who lived a perfect life in order to die for the sins of humanity so that all who desire it could freely be restored to an eternal relationship with God. My prayer is that Nick Gier and all who do not know Jesus, God the Son, as their Lord and savior, would seek after him and experience blessed restoration. He promises that all who truly seek him will find him.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
We will not be moved
In 1998, my husband and I bought an 1892 farmhouse in Moscow’s Swede Town, near East City Park. Rich in Moscow’s history, Swede Town is the poorer cousin of the Fort Russell area. The official Moscow street map, originally printed in 1897, pinpoints the exact locations of all the homes of the 1890s, ours included. Today, these early Swede Town homes are as desirable as those in Fort Russell; and that is where our problem lies.
For several years, a certain group of Realtors has filled Moscow’s mailboxes with seemingly benign unsolicited adverts offering to help homeowners sell. However, this week, our family received a disturbingly targeted letter from this group. It reads:
“Hello Swede Town Neighbors (& Surrounding Streets).” A “very kind family who have deep roots” in Moscow, wants to purchase “quality properties” in Swede Town. They are “CASH buyers” who “are not particular if the property is single family, multi family, or commercial.” We “guided” them in purchasing three Swede Town properties “last year.”
My response? Thank you for warning us that you plan to buy up our homes. It is strikingly obvious that this “family” is somehow supported by an organization with the kind of wealth that can purchase properties cash down. Their realtor’s pitch is graspingly dishonest in intent.
Many families can only dream of buying a home to leave to their children. Ours was lucky, so for my part, if we ever do want to sell, this set of Realtors will be the last to know.
Say “no more” to these Realtors, these “cash buyers” whose agenda is to own Moscow. Our town is peopled by families from many walks of life, who share in Moscow’s bounty. We have learned to share, but we will not be “moved.”
Lisa Kliger
Moscow
Moscow’s intolerance
(Then Moscow) Mayor Lambert stated: “However, when those opinions run counter our city’s long-standing policies to promote the fundamental rights of our citizens and acceptance and celebration of our cultural and social differences, I am compelled to speak out against those views.” Our city’s position violates the Idaho Constitution.
Mayor Bettge continues that unconstitutional policy. He, with our City Council, still maintain Health Order 20-03, a resolution, was law, not the city’s official policy statement as the City Attorney wrote in her Dec. 3, 2020, letter. No judge is required to rule resolutions are law since legal dictionaries define them as position or policy and the very basics of our state government use resolutions that way. Saying otherwise is continuing to lie to Moscow residents while attempting to sweep the psalm singers’ false arrests under the rug.
The city prosecutor didn’t know there was an ordinance controlling health orders but prosecuted the psalm singers anyway. No technicality was used by the psalm singers to beat the rap. Simply, Health Order 20-03 violated our constitutional liberties and laws with glee.
For 24 years, I watched the city foment hatred toward one Bible believing, orthodox Christian church. I observed slashed tires, spit-on windows along with homes and businesses vandalized by those who take the city’s position as a green light for their attacks. All their bumper sticker tolerance is directed at destroying; while these Christians don’t return hatred with hatred, but instead with renewed vigor in their businesses making Moscow more vibrant and appealing. Buildings which the complainers would never purchase are renovated and put to good use.
Watching our mayor and his City Council wives ignoring citizen input demonstrates the real Moscow patriarchal theocracy. Whatever the mayor wants, his council wives vote for it with little or no dissension. They are willing to break their oaths of office to please their mayor husband.