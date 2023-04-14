Article appreciated

I want to thank the Lewiston Tribune, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and reporter Monica Carillo-Casas for the thoughtful article titled “Breaking barriers; Moscow families open up about living with Down syndrome in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day.” I also want to thank Jordan and Nic Roesler and Shawndi, Darci, and A’Reian Wright for sharing their stories. Many people have emailed voicing their appreciation of the article including one woman who is a forest owner. She wrote that she likes the forest analogy as she ponders the issues about diversity and sustainability in her forest. That got me thinking about a bumper sticker I once saw that read “The soul of our nation is tied to how well we treat our most vulnerable members.” I would add “and each other.”

Inclusion of all people regardless of developmental disability, color, age, race, religion, gender is a basic human right and essential for a resilient, sustainable democracy.