Good for a chuckle
Usually, I skip over columnist Dale Courtney’s unfounded, right-wing rants and grinning mug and check out Classic Peanuts. Snoopy and Woodstock are always good for a chuckle. Dale Courtney? Not so much.
First, he attempts to defame an assassinated American president. JFK never had a chance to establish anything resembling a legacy. I remember the Cuban missile crisis. I was in first grade. It was scary. (Trump would have made friends with Castro, and done a deal for a “Trump Havana” hotel.) JFK was a genuine World War II hero. Read up on what he did, and the medals he received, which included the Purple Heart. He was murdered in 1963, and is buried at Arlington under an eternal flame, next to his only wife, with two of his brothers, both U.S. senators, buried close by under simple white crosses. The best Courtney can do is call him a “serial adulterer”?
He’s a fellow Navy man, Courtney, leave him alone. He’s dead. Shame on you.
Next up is President Reagan, whose stature and reputation grows every year. You got his age wrong. He was 69 in 1980, not 1984. He was 73 for his re-election in 1984.
Then, there’s the 25th Amendment, for which Courtney knows, not surprisingly, very little. You can’t invoke it every time a president forgets a name. The process is complicated and involves the vice president and the most of the Cabinet, all of whom were chosen by that same president.
Finally, there’s Courtney’s deliriously happy smiling photo. Come to think of it, if the Daily News let me write whatever I wanted with no fact-checking, I’d be crazy happy, too.
Bruce Pemberton
Palouse