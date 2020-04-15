The COVID-19 curve will be flattened by the people
It never ceases to amaze me how selective people can get in praising their president while turning a blind eye to the facts that even Trump himself admits to. The most recent example was the economic report that was published in 2019. Trump himself admits he did not read it. He heard about it, but did not see it.
Letter writer Larry Kirkland berates columnist William Brock for listing facts showing where Trump has failed in leadership dealing with this pandemic; yet, Kirkland does not give any examples of where Trump has proven he is capable of handling the situation.
Oh, sure, now that the expected curve will be much less than 100,000 COVID-19 related deaths by mid-August, Trump, no doubt, is going to crow how he has succeeded “beyond expectations.”
No, Larry, it is not Trump who will succeed but we the people who have heeded the call of the governors. It is the dedication of medical personnel who in spite of horrendous odds fought hard, even to the point of death, to tend the needs of those who became ill. It is the dedication of grocery workers, delivery drivers and distribution employees who kept us supplied in this time of need. Yes, the deaths will be lower than expected, but it will not be because of Trump.
And about your God of wrath: I do not recognize such a God. My God is here in the midst of us, caring for us, much like a concerned mother tending to her sick children.
We will get through this.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Christians and their support of this ‘reign of error’
Larry Kirkland (Daily News letter, April 9) lauds Donald Trump’s efforts and performance during the COVID-19 pandemic. I disagree vehemently. Trump wasted valuable time ignoring the coming of the virus, then said it was a Democratic hoax, and has now tried to lay the blame on the World Health Organization.
We now know he was receiving plenty of intelligence that a competent leader would have taken to heart. However, Trump is not a competent leader. He has filled key government positions with political hacks who are either incompetent and/or dangerous. He blames everybody but himself for all his problems. When members of the press, who are merely doing the job we expect from the media, ask simple and straightforward questions he acts like a child and browbeats them. Is this the behaviour of a leader? Trump craves only adulation.
I find it hard to believe so many professed Christians continue to support such a dishonest and sociopathic president. It is imperative that we put him out to pasture in November and end his “reign of error.”
Antone G. Holmquist
Moscow
Thanks from many
Our thanks and gratitude go to the Latah County commissioners, Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert and the Moscow City Council for taking action to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our community. The decision to close public restaurants, bars and other businesses was difficult and yet critical for protecting both the health of citizens and the ability of medical centers to treat patients as needed.
The virus is no hoax. It requires a “host” to spread and it can infect anyone. Only through social distancing and prohibiting congregating in groups will it be restricted in its ability to infect us all.
Our local representatives took the initiative when there was no other state action. Our local business owners requested such action in their letter to Governor Little. We are grateful for all the efforts in our community to make curbside pickup of orders and hospital parking easy and accessible as well.
We also thank Sen. David Nelson for his courage to do the right thing, leaving the Idaho legislative session, when staying was a danger to himself, others in the capital and voters in all the legislators’ respective districts.
May we all continue to stay in place and keep all safe. This letter was also signed and supported by 50 additional residents from Troy, Deary, Potlatch, Lewiston and Moscow.
Diane Baumgart andKathy Dawes, Moscow
Consider giving to those who may need it more
Many of us will be fortunate enough to both receive a cash payment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and yet also retain our jobs and full salaries because we can work remotely. If this is the case for you please consider using some or all of those funds to support others in need.
Whether it’s a small business whose business has been significantly reduced or closed, a charity whose fundraising events have had to shut down, or a neighbor who is out of work, your funds can help us all to weather the storm. You might even consider donating the money you would have spent on hair salons, masseuses, or other businesses that are not considered essential directly to those businesses to keep them afloat.
Congress has done its best to try and get the money to the people who need it the most, but there’s no magic formula to use and here’s our chance to help make those monies go even further. Stay safe everyone!
Heather Nelson
Moscow
Small sample size, but anecdotes worth hearing
Hydroxychloroquine has been in the news and I feel impelled to write this letter to share my experience. This is a medication used for malaria and lupus and is being looked at for COVID-19 (touted by some people as the magic bullet).
Some side effects of this drug have been discussed in the media, but most people do not know much about it as malaria or this drug as is not common in the U.S. I was 16 (in India) and had fever above 103 F for a couple of weeks with chills (potential malaria) when I was prescribed this drug. After the first dose I felt weird (unfocused) but couldn’t pinpoint anything.
After the second dose, I went into tetanic shock (lockjaw, fisted palms, curled feet). When my family forcibly tried to open my mouth with a spoon, the spoon broke and one part remained in my mouth. Finally, my jaw got stuck under my right ear. Agony is an understatement to what I felt. Our family doctor said he had seen this before and diagnosed this as a side effect of hydroxychloroquine.The consensus was: a severe drug reaction and third dosage would have possibly killed me. I wasn’t the only one this happened to. An Indian friend (with whom I shared this story) said she had a twisted spine and another friend’s dad (Bangladeshi) had internal bleeding from this medicine. Hence, a sample of size of three. Of course, it is not science but three pieces of anecdotal evidence. But I just wanted to share to answer the question posed “what harm can it do?”
Nairanjana (Jan) Dasgupta
Pullman