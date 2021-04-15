Good for a chuckle
Usually, I skip over columnist Dale Courtney’s unfounded, right-wing rants and grinning mug and check out Classic Peanuts. Snoopy and Woodstock are always good for a chuckle. Dale Courtney? Not so much.
First, he attempts to defame an assassinated American president. JFK never had a chance to establish anything resembling a legacy. I remember the Cuban missile crisis. I was in first grade. It was scary. (Trump would have made friends with Castro, and done a deal for a “Trump Havana” hotel.) JFK was a genuine World War II hero. Read up on what he did, and the medals he received, which included the Purple Heart. He was murdered in 1963, and is buried at Arlington under an eternal flame, next to his only wife, with two of his brothers, both U.S. senators, buried close by under simple white crosses. The best Courtney can do is call him a “serial adulterer”?
He’s a fellow Navy man, Courtney, leave him alone. He’s dead. Shame on you.
Next up is President Reagan, whose stature and reputation grows every year. You got his age wrong. He was 69 in 1980, not 1984. He was 73 for his re-election in 1984.
Then, there’s the 25th Amendment, for which Courtney knows, not surprisingly, very little. You can’t invoke it every time a president forgets a name. The process is complicated and involves the vice president and the most of the Cabinet, all of whom were chosen by that same president.
Finally, there’s Courtney’s deliriously happy smiling photo. Come to think of it, if the Daily News let me write whatever I wanted with no fact-checking, I’d be crazy happy, too.
Bruce Pemberton
Palouse
Appreciating higher-education
How do the latest attacks on so-called “social justice” programs in Idaho colleges and universities help Idahoans? Despite widespread COVID-19 closures this past year, Idaho higher education stayed open and held in-person classes, remote live classes on zoom, and online courses to serve all Idahoans by ensuring their access to college education.
In fact, most Idahoans value our higher education institutions. Drive to any part of this great state, and you will see college and university banners waving proudly on people’s front doors and propped in storefronts of local businesses. How peculiar to think that the concepts of social justice, an integral part of higher education for generations, is now viewed as the root of Idaho’s problems. I doubt Idahoans buy it.
Let’s look at some real issues, like our state’s rock-bottom minimum wage that has been stuck for over a decade at $7.25/hr. Do you think this affects Idaho’s families? What does this pitiful, state minimum wage say about how much these same legislators value Idaho working families? If I didn’t know any better, I might think these new anti-social justice crusaders don’t value the people and public institutions that generate actual economic prosperity for our state.
Leontina Hormel
Moscow