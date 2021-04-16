The Psaki babble
Jen Psaki really is a trooper. Some of the questions she receives are completely nuts, and she just plows through. Here’s one example: “I am told that women’s jobs are in the infrastructure bill, and I wondered why it is that you consider women of color to be infrastructure?”
Another: “Did Joe Biden watch the video of the migrant child crying and what was his response?”
She avoided answering these questions with the same dead-eyed, emotionlessness that she avoids answering all questions. She didn’t flinch, let alone start laughing.
She has a total ability to maintain a rhythmic coldness, like the low hum of an electric engine. She never pauses. She is like some kind of machine.
It’s a thankless job she has, just going up there nearly every day and doing nothing but avoiding answering questions. She is actually, somehow, able to do “friendly banter” while also continuing to show no emotion at all.
Later in the conference, she congratulated some woman on her wedding anniversary, and commented on her cake, in exactly the same muted tones.
She is clearly the single most talented member of the Biden Administration.
I don’t think she gets nearly enough credit, from anyone, for her dead lack of emotion, and her ability to discuss very serious and utterly ridiculous matters without there being a beat of difference in the measured, hypnotic rhythm.
I am going to start watching her press conferences more regularly.
Her velvety vocalizations are pure ASMR.
I would hire this woman as a personal assistant and muse. I would ask her questions from Socrates, “Jeopardy!” and rap songs, and then listen to her babble her calming nonsense words.
Wyatt Mann
Moscow
‘Horror’ of social justice
Oh, the horror; Idaho universities and colleges are teaching social justice. So much so that the Idaho House nixed the entire 2022 higher education budget for the time being. Caroline Nilsson Troy was the only Republican who voted for the budget bill.
Kudos to her, but then again she represents Moscow, and we all know what Moscow would be without the University of Idaho.
So it was no total act of bravery of her part. According to news releases, Republicans have expressed student “horror stories” about what students have had to endure in these classes. Well, tell us about these “horror stories” and why the students were in them in the first place. What did they expect to learn from these classes? That there is no such thing as social injustice?
I doubt that engineering students, computer science students, or even English majors have to endure the horror of learning about social justice. The universities and colleges offer these classes because of demand for them, and because our young people want to be fully educated.
We are being led by the nose by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, ALEC and others in their neverending quest to throw up smoke screens to delude voters into thinking that we should all vote for scoundrels whose real agenda is the destruction of educated thought and compassion for our fellow citizens.
Roger Hayes
Moscow