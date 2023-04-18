Problems that don’t exist

Chuck Pezeshki’s Daily News column (April 8) featured a significant amount of incorrect information.

H.B. 71 bans the use of puberty blockers for minors. Puberty blockers are medications people can take to delay puberty. They give children additional time to consider their gender identity without permanent repercussions. If one stops taking puberty blockers, their bodies go through puberty as normal. They are routinely used for people who experience what is called “precocious puberty.” While puberty blockers are a safe way to support trans young, going through puberty results in sometimes irreversible physical changes that can cause significant challenges for trans adults.