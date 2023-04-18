Problems that don’t exist
Chuck Pezeshki’s Daily News column (April 8) featured a significant amount of incorrect information.
H.B. 71 bans the use of puberty blockers for minors. Puberty blockers are medications people can take to delay puberty. They give children additional time to consider their gender identity without permanent repercussions. If one stops taking puberty blockers, their bodies go through puberty as normal. They are routinely used for people who experience what is called “precocious puberty.” While puberty blockers are a safe way to support trans young, going through puberty results in sometimes irreversible physical changes that can cause significant challenges for trans adults.
H.B. 71 also bans gender-affirming surgery for minors. However, both the American Medical Association and American Academy of Pediatrics discourage gender affirming surgeries for children. Such surgeries are not happening in Idaho — something acknowledged by the Legislature in their debates on the bill.
These falsehoods show that HB 71 — like the CRT bill before it — is a remarkable performance of fiction. In these bills (and many more) the Legislature manufactures a nonexistent problem (surgeries on minors; CRT teaching racial supremacy) and then describe themselves as sweeping in to save us from a problem that doesn’t exist.
I’m not sure what is more disappointing — their behavior or the fact that so many people fail to see through the charade.
We need to face the real problem we see in health care for trans people — discrimination. According to the National LGBTQ Task Force, 19%of transgender people report they were denied care by a medical provider. The same study found that 28%of trans people report experiencing harassment by medical providers when they sought care. Instead of “solving problems” that don’t exist, we need to pass laws to prevent harassment and discrimination on the basis of sexuality and gender identity. Add the words.
Kristin Haltinner
Moscow
Read the scripture
The best way for anyone to refute all of the erroneous conclusions made by Nick Gier (column, April 6) regarding Jesus is simply to read the scripture.
For example, read Matthew 16:13-27.
Does Peter ask Jesus if he is the Messiah as Mr. Gier states? No.
Jesus asked his disciples, “Who do you say that I am?” Peter emphatically answers, “You are the Christ.” After it is revealed to Peter and the disciples that Jesus is the Messiah, Jesus proclaims the Easter message in advance.
The context of the verse is found in Matthew 16:21-22
“From that time on Jesus began to explain to his disciples that he must go to Jerusalem and suffer many things at the hands of the elders, chief priests and teachers of the law, and that he must be killed and on the third day be raised to life.” Peter took him aside and began to rebuke him. “Never, Lord!” he said. “This shall never happen to you!”Jesus turned and said to Peter “Get behind me, Satan, you are a stumbling block to me.”
Jesus says to Peter and tells Satan to get behind him because of his opposition to the clearly stated, “Things of God.” (Also see, “Things” in Luke 24). It is not because Peter asks him if he is the Messiah as Mr. Gier would falsely have you believe.
The Pharisees chose to not believe that Jesus was indeed the suffering servant mentioned very clearly in the entire chapters of Isaiah 53 and Psalm 22, (please read). Note above that Jesus said he would suffer.
In Matthew 16:24 Jesus continued, “If anyone would come after me he must deny himself, take up his cross and follow me.”
Are you an anyone?
Steve McClaine
Moscow
The greatest documents
Democracy is rule by the majority of people. That being the case, the majority could vote out the First and Second amendments of the U.S. Constitution. A republic has a Constitution to keep the majority vote at bay. The founders knew a democracy would not work and wrote the greatest documents of all time — the Constitution and Bill of Rights of the United States.
Kirk Koefod
Troy
Supporting choice, health
The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman and the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse in Moscow hare many of the same values, including everyone’s right to reproductive healthcare and freedom. Pullman shares a border with Idaho, a state with a total abortion ban and where providers can be charged with a felony for providing abortion care. This extreme law that criminalizes reproductive rights is leading to an increase of Idahoans crossing the border to Washington for abortion services.
CCUCC and UUCP will continue to work together to advocate for reproductive justice as a human right. The Planned Parenthood Clinic in Pullman provides access to reproductive healthcare, including abortions. CCUCC and UUCP believe this is an important public health service. As faith leaders, we respect everyone’s ability to make their own deeply personal health care decisions without political and government intrusion or moral judgment.
Gary Jewell
Interim pastor, Community Congregational United Church of Christ
Elizabeth Stevens
Pastor, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse
Many Christians are liberal
William Brock (Daily News column, April 13) expresses his hope that “Far-right politicians [are] living on borrowed time.” He bases his hope on the fact that young folk embrace liberal values while old folk, especially old white Christians, whom he assumes are right-wingers, are on the decline.
I wish to inform Mr. Brock that there are many old white Christians who embrace liberal values and who, like him, advocate for social justice.
I am one of them.
Walter Hesford
Moscow
Legislative ‘shenanigans’
I’m breathing a sigh of relief that the Idaho Legislature is finally through ruining the state of Idaho for its citizens. They’ve managed to muck up much of what should be personal choices and no one else’s business except whose business it is, but at least librarians won’t be going to jail. You should read John Rusche’s column that was in the April 12 Lewiston Tribune. It’s a very eloquent rundown of what just happened.
Nothing was done to help those who need help with property taxes, federal money meant for education was squandered, personal decisions were swept out of the hands of those who should be making them. But, boy, is the Freedom Foundation going to give them good scores when it comes to getting reelected.
What’s really scary is that this Legislature can call themselves back into session whenever they want to finish whatever shenanigans they started and didn’t get finished, because the people passed legislation that allows them to do that.
Susan Westervelt
Deary