When I was a kid my dad and mom taught me how important it is to save money. So I was immediately interested when I saw that we can now save significant amounts of money when modifying our home in ways that will also reduce carbon pollution.
New tax incentives are now available for things like adding more insulation, installing better windows and doors and buying induction stoves. Some of these savings also apply to new building construction.
I have never liked electric stoves — too slow heating up and too slow cooling down. But as soon as my wife and I saw that our new induction stove would heat water to a boil about twice as fast as our gas stove and quit heating almost instantly, we started broadcasting our appliance love to anyone who would listen. Starting next year, if your income is less than about $79,000 (area median income), discounts and tax rebates in the Inflation Reduction Act could cover the entire cost of an induction stove.
Up to 20% of the money the average family spends on heating their home is wasted by air leakage alone. Folks with leakier houses could save up to 35% on their heating costs by weatherizing. The IRA now has a 30% tax credit of up to $1,200 per year for things like home energy audits ($150 credit), insulation and air sealing ($1,200), up to two increased efficiency doors ($250/door) and windows ($600). Similar or greater incentives will also be available next year as discounts for low- or middle-income households.
With these changes we all can save money, help bring more jobs into our area, and reduce carbon pollution. This has been a breath of fresh air for me. To learn more go to the IRA 25C and 25D residential energy factsheets at bit.ly/25cEnergyGuide.
Mac Cantrell
Moscow
Right choices for library
If you’re concerned about recent attempts in the Idaho legislature and elsewhere to ban books and criminalize librarians for doing their jobs, here’s something you can do to help: Vote for Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt for the Latah County Library District Board of Trustees on May 16. Saba Baig has been a trustee since July 2022 and is eminently qualified for the position (go to bookwormsforbaig.com for details) and Wayne Schmidt is an experienced former member of the board.
The board only has a total of five members. Emboldened by recent attacks on libraries, several members of the censorship caucus are also running for these two contested seats, and the future of our libraries is very much at stake. Libraries in our district are welcoming, thriving, and strong, thanks to work of people like Saba and Wayne. Please show up May 16 to protect our access to knowledge and stand up to the book banners.