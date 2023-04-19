Save money and reduce pollution

When I was a kid my dad and mom taught me how important it is to save money. So I was immediately interested when I saw that we can now save significant amounts of money when modifying our home in ways that will also reduce carbon pollution.

New tax incentives are now available for things like adding more insulation, installing better windows and doors and buying induction stoves. Some of these savings also apply to new building construction.

