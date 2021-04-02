Should check privilege
Todd Broadman’s op-ed Tuesday bemoaning the new housing developments being built in Moscow and Pullman was classism at worst and tone-deaf at best. He scoffs that anyone would want to live in a house with “cement board siding, the engineered artistry of faux stone, and finishing touches like composite plank porches, a convenient spot for those stackable white plastic chairs you got on sale.” Seriously?!
Maybe he should spend more time examining why there is an affordable housing crisis instead of coming after those families who are trying to become homeowners, many for the first time. One look at real estate prices in our area and it’s no surprise why people are deciding against making this area their permanent home. $350k-plus for a midcentury fixer-upper is just not a realistic option for most. And as a side note, composite plank porches are superior to traditional wood porches for many reasons: they are incredibly durable and low maintenance, made of recycled materials and more sustainable, and are actually more expensive than wood on average (not exactly a “cheap” option.) I suggest Todd spend some time actually researching his topics, and maybe check his privilege while he’s at it.
Madeleine Brodsk
Pullman
Vote no on SB 1110
In 2018, I collected some signatures to put the Medicaid initiative on the ballot so that the people of Idaho could vote on that issue. As an American who had just taken her oath of citizenship, witnessing Idaho’s ballot initiative process unfolding in real life was inspirational.
I committed to help with collecting signatures and I learned that the process is not easy in its current form: signatures from one county cannot be co-mingled with those from another county; all sheets must be notarized so one Nez Perce county signature must be notarized in Lewiston etc. I was proud when I submitted the fruits of my 20 hours of labor: 24 signatures.
I expect that members of the Idaho legislature know how difficult it is, under today’s rules, to collect the signatures for a ballot initiative. Collecting signatures from 35 districts instead of 18 would make it nearly impossible for grassroots organizations to qualify. If Senate Bill 1110 passes, the only initiatives we can expect to see on the ballot will be from large corporations who can afford to pay out of state canvassers to collect signatures for them.
Thank you, Representative Troy, for protecting our citizen initiative right when you voted “no” two years ago on a similar measure. (Senate Bill 1159) Please continue to support our current ballot initiative rules as they stand today by voting “no” again.
I hope my experience gathering signatures for a good cause won’t have been a once in a lifetime opportunity.
Carole Wells
Moscow