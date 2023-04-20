It’s Sunday and I’ve just come from church. The homily today was about our need for bodily and spiritual rest. How we can nap or just close our eyes and breathe and that is right and good for us and all we touch. Yes, we heard nothing about God, Jesus or biblical readings. And that was fine with me.
Many years of Protestant upbringing never taught me to listen to my body, that just living is enough. Our Unitarian Universalist community here in Moscow manages to do it all, showing respect for this place, for this planet, and meanwhile granting the same respect to all its people, loving one another and all without reference to a higher being or sin or even, redemption, a word that, after a lifetime of studies, still seems irrelevant to me.
But rest? That’s something I can take home, I can demonstrate. I can lie down, close my eyes and tell myself I’m doing good by doing nothing but giving my body and spirit what it needs. What a gift!
And what made it even better? We had “The Chelseas’ again as our musical accompaniment. One song I loved: Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers”: You belong among the wildflowers / You belong in a boat out at sea / You belong with your love on your arm / You belong somewhere you feel free.
So here’s some Sunday gratitude from one member of the beloved community.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
Benjamin for mayor
Francis Benjamin brings to his Pullman mayoral candidacy many strong qualifications — such as extensive prior experience on the Pullman City Council, service as the president of the Association of Washington Cities, continuing leadership of the Pullman 2040 long range visioning effort and many more elements of civic engagement too numerous to list. These are indeed good reasons to support his candidacy, but I am moved to compose this letter to the editor for another reason.
Francis is deeply committed to nonpartisan public service in municipal government. Our state laws specifically designate some elective offices — such as judicial officers at all levels of the court, school board positions, and city council members and mayors — as posts in which incumbents swear an oath to serve all residents equally and fairly regardless of their own partisan preferences.
I am a life-long Democrat and progressive Christian in my religious preference, and Francis is a lifelong Republican and holds more conservative religious beliefs than do I. Despite these differences, we have been able to work together productively for more than 20 years on public service outreach projects directed to the promotion of civil discourse, bipartisanship and the preservation of the nonpartisan space in our state’s public affairs. We share a common, deeply felt commitment to nonpartisan public service.
We are living in a divisive period. We should not permit hyper-partisanship to pervade our very own local government institutions where nonpartisan norms have long encouraged municipal leaders to build bridges across differing elements of our diverse local communities. I firmly believe that Francis Benjamin is committed to an inclusive, community-engaged vision for Pullman, and that as our mayor he will consider all reasonable voices of counsel with the respect they deserve.