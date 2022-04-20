McCann will serve Latah County
On May 17, Republicans will choose candidates for the Republican ticket for the fall general election.
Lori McCann of Lewiston is standing for election to House Seat 6A which now includes Latah County. We have known Lori and her husband, Bill, for 10 years, co-laboring with them in efforts on the University of Idaho campus where they are both alumni and continuing supporters.
The McCanns run a cattle ranch, participate extensively in local volunteer associations, and work together in Bill’s law practice. Lori was appointed by Gov. Little to fill a vacancy in a legislative seat last spring. Our governor and legislature received national recognition in the Wall Street Journal for their policy of continually reviewing agency law to cut out that which is outdated or burdensome. The WSJ stated that Idaho should become a model for other states to follow. McCann supports these efforts.
In the Legislature, McCann served on the education, commerce, and agricultural committees. Her background as an instructor at Lewis-Clark State College and participation in the McCann commercial interests and cattle operation give her an understanding of issues from life practice.
Her participation in volunteer associations such as the Idaho Board of Directors for Business for Education gives insight into her efforts on behalf of her local community. McCann stands for public education and school choice.
With the retirement of Caroline Nilsson Troy, we are confident that McCann will ably serve Latah County in the new District 6.
Fred and Lynaire Banks
Moscow
One word: carpetbaggers
As a seventh-generation Idahoan, I am increasingly angry at the contemptuous tone from candidates who have recently arrived in Idaho to “fix” it. These candidates display a breathtaking ignorance of the respectful history of our state. I grew up admiring Cecil Andrus AND Phil Batt: Jim McClure AND Frank Church. As an Idaho senate page in the 1970s, I learned how legislators comport themselves from the likes of Norma Dobler, Walter Yarborough, Israel Merrill, David Little, Edith Miller Klein, Mike Mitchell, Mark Ricks and Chick Bilyeu. Equally competent, dignified lawmakers who still exist in our legislature are now under siege.
My anger boiled over during a recent forum where transplant candidates said they “love Idaho” repeatedly as prelude to their screeds about how much it needs them to fix it. Whether I agree with incumbents or not, newcomers who actually disdain Idaho have no right to “serve” it. One word befits these mean-spirited opportunists: carpetbaggers. Newcomers who respect and invigorate our state richly deserve welcome. The others merit the same contempt the original carpetbaggers received.
Jean M. Henscheid
Star, Idaho
Trans youth and suicide
In 2007, I was a 15-year-old trans kid who, after a year of therapy, finally got access to the gender affirming medical care I needed to prevent another suicide attempt. About 6 months prior, after watching the vitriol America was hurling at my people over marriage equality, I had found my way to the emergency room and a short stint in-patient at a mental health facility. Not long after that suicide attempt, I was denied public schooling by a principal in Boise for being trans. Even I am surprised I survived adolescence.
I am now 30 and seeing trans girls banned from playing sports with their peers and trans youth blocked from life saving medical treatment. If I was 15 today, I would be dead. I harbor no doubt that the turmoil I’m witnessing would’ve been the end of my vulnerable young self, regardless of the vast support I’ve received from my family — immediate, extended, and chosen.
Fifty-two percent of trans youth seriously contemplated suicide and 20% of trans youth attempted suicide in 2021. Compare with the general population: in 2020, .36% attempted suicide.
It is the 15 states (Idaho was first) and every lawmaker trying to follow suit in enacting trans sports bans that have elevated the suicide rate of trans youth.
It is Arkansas, Arizona, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, and every lawmaker trying to follow suit in banning best practice medical care for trans youth that have elevated the suicide rate of trans youth.
It is columnists like Moscow-Pullman Daily News’ own Chuck Pezeshki, Christine Flowers, and Rich Manieri who have elevated the suicide rate of trans youth.
And most importantly, the good ones: Thank you Daily News columnists Elwood Watson, Doug Call, and William Brock for trying to fight the good fight for acceptance and reduce the suicide rate of trans youth.
Aspen Groves
Pullman
Lies and theories
Twenty-one years before my birth, an American president sought reelection on a platform of keeping us out of any foreign war. Not even two years later, however, between April and November of 1918, 117,000 American soldiers, helping to make the world safe for democracy, lay dead in Europe. Wilson lied.
Another American president, in October 1940, reiterated what he had said “again, again, and again” that “our boys” were never going to be sent into some foreign war. Scarcely a year later, those boys were sent to fight in another foreign war. Roosevelt lied.
To compound the lie, FDR informed the full Congress, a day following Pearl Harbor, that we had suffered an infamous “surprise” attack. A lie! U.S., British and Dutch intelligence had already discovered in advance exactly what the Japanese were planning and intending to carry out.
The Bay of Tonkin incident in 1964 was a lie; we all know that now. Yet the alleged event gave still another lying American president justification to send tens of thousands of troops to Vietnam.
NASA fabricated the whopper of them all. No American astronaut ever set foot on the moon over a three-year period from 1969 to 1972. NASA officials all but admit it openly. They claim to have lost most of the moon landing technology, plans and hardware. Lost also were 14,000 reels of telemetry data. For that reason, they can not presently repeat the feat.
In recent years NASA officials finally declared they have not managed to penetrate much above 250 miles in lower earth orbit.
Sept. 11 was a lie too. Buildings One, Two and Seven were brought down by controlled demolitions, not by planes. No commercial airliner crashed in Shanksville, Pa.. It was a missile which struck the Pentagon, not a Boeing 757.
Putin is right. The U.S.-led West is an “empire of lies.”
Timothy Moore
Potlatch