I have never given any thought to our library board before now. I assumed people running for the board were all well meaning people interested in giving their time to ensure that our library thrives and is the best it can be.
However, I became concerned for Idaho’s libraries during the last state legislative session when our libraries came under attack with a bill that would allow parents to sue librarians if their kids checked out something that they considered offensive.
Today I received a mailer from one of the candidates for library board, Colton Bennett, and I realized that our local library is still under threat from right-wing conservatives.
On top of Colton’s list is his promise to keep obscenity out of our library. My wife and children have been enjoying our library formore thanr 20 years, and I am sure there is no pornography there. Conservatives seem to fear that their children may learn some truths about the world that don’t align with their beliefs, such as the fact that gay people exist and can live normal productive lives along with the rest of us, or that America has not always met its promise of “liberty and justice for all.” I do not share their fear. I believe that knowledge has the power to make us a stronger community.
Bennett also promises to reduce the “excessive tax burden imposed by the library district.”
I have owned a home in Latah County since 1986 and the idea that I pay too much to support our library has never crossed my mind. Many times however, I have been thankful that Moscow has a decent library, staffed by caring people.
It is easy to overlook an election for the county library board and I am sure that I have been guilty of doing so many times. We live in unusual times now and seem to be under threat of a right-wing agenda that includes weakening our public libraries and blocking the free flow of information. Please take a few minutes to learn about the candidates and vote for people who care about our libraries.