Libraries safe, valued

I have never given any thought to our library board before now. I assumed people running for the board were all well meaning people interested in giving their time to ensure that our library thrives and is the best it can be.

However, I became concerned for Idaho’s libraries during the last state legislative session when our libraries came under attack with a bill that would allow parents to sue librarians if their kids checked out something that they considered offensive.

Tags

Recommended for you