We are not able to isolate the infected
In his opinion column of April 15, Dale Courtney recommended a national three-step formula for keeping us safe from the coronavirus: 1) isolate the infected; 2) quarantine the vulnerable and exposed; and 3) carry on with life as normal with sensible precautions against the virus.
He argued that our complete social isolation has been devastating for many and is unnecessary.If only it could be unnecessary. Mr. Courtney’s plan has a major flaw: we are not able to isolate the infected because the virus often produces no symptoms during its first two weeks. It is nevertheless hugely contagious, and testing for it is not yet widely available.
As someone with close relatives in Stockholm and Copenhagen, I wish Mr. Courtney had a stronger case for citing Sweden as his model. These are the numbers from Sweden as reported in The Guardian, April 15: “Sweden’s Public Health Agency announced a death toll of 1,203 people from Covid-19 on Wednesday … compared with 55 in Denmark and just 13 in Finland, both of which imposed strict early lockdowns to curb the virus’s spread.”
Denmark closed its borders to Swedish travelers over a month ago. Now Sweden, with nearly twice the population of Denmark, has a death toll that is roughly 20 times greater. I wish it weren’t so.
Dody Dozier
Moscow
Unemployed? Get Medicaid
Having health insurance is crucial during this time of COVID-19 and I am sure there must be people in Latah County who have lost their private health insurance or did not have insurance in the first place.
Many Idahoans now qualify for free, high-quality healthcare through the new Medicaid Expansion program. Medicaid enables people to access medical care without going to the emergency room, and will pay for COVID-19 testing and prescriptions. People of all ages, especially those in nonessential service industries who have been laid off and young people who are not covered by their parent’s health insurance, may be eligible for Medicaid.
Enrollment can take place anytime and there are no co-pays or work requirements. Qualifications are based on current monthly income. For a one-person household, the maximum income is $1,437. For two people, $1,944, and so on. Whatever the rules were for getting Medicaid Expansion as of Jan. 1, they still apply through the COVID-19 crisis.
There are at least 20,000 eligible Idahoans who have not enrolled in Medicaid. All it takes is to call (877) 456-1233 or go to this website: reclaimidaho.org to get help to enroll.
People should be able to access medical care when they need it and have the peace of mind that comes with it. People who do not have health coverage delay seeking medical help, and the consequences are significant for the individual and, especially at this point in time, for the entire community. All of us will benefit from having everyone receive the healthcare they need at this critical time.
Medicaid is the safety net for individuals and families and was designed for crisis times. People having health care will help slow the spread of the coronavirus and may save a loved one’s life.
Mary Jo Van Gerpen
Moscow
Counting on our churches
In a crisis, usually one of the first to respond with help are the churches. For a great many people, whether in daily living or jobs or finances, they are adapting and making significant sacrifices to hang in there, help each other, or weather the ruin. All kinds of people have stepped up; in the medical fields, some have given their lives. Ultimately, we band together best as we can and work together to beat the thing. We rise to the occasion. Or we collapse altogether, completely, all together.
Pandemics do not contribute to normalcy and business as usual. Control is tricky, where achievable. No one is being intentionally punished. If some groups are more vulnerable, typically they are like the canary in the mine where toxic gases would eventually overtake the group. The canary alerts us all to the urgency to react. Being forced out of an otherwise productive mine isn’t for the purpose of wrecking lives — it’s to save them. A virus is adept at what it does. It doesn’t care how tough the cure may be.
People care. Look all around and see them everywhere right now, caring and helping. That doesn’t come with a best-used-by date. It means going the distance during the crisis and after it to ensure recovery for all well past when we see the backside of this virus. For now, together we survive, and if we do it with our best foot forward, then we’ll again thrive as a whole. Hopefully, all those churches out there will inspire us to do just that and not defy the measures designed to save lives and contain the damage.
Victoria Seever
Moscow
Questions needing answers
If Pete Haug had used all the columns he has written to present the actual science and facts regarding climate change (previously global warming) we should have a much clearer picture of what has really happened and the level of concern to attribute to it. I challenge Pete and the others proposing carbon taxation or other draconian actions in the name of controlling climate and/or weather to address the following:
1. Since 1950 there have been over 50 predictions of environmental disasters coming in the near future. None of them have come true. Many dealt with hypothesized disasters resulting from near future climate change. If none of these predictions, all of which claimed to have sound scientific support, came true, why should we believe your claims of a coming climate disaster if we do not spend trillions on mitigation efforts that have not even been proven to work?
2. Address the issue of actual temperature increase versus the models which predicted dramatically higher increases that escalate into the future. It is the misleading models that are the driving force behind most of the climate change fear mongering.
3. Present the actual melting of Arctic and Antarctic ice versus predicted; the actual rise of ocean level versus the predicted; the actual change in crop production versus the predicted; and more for other areas of concern.
4. Discuss carbon dioxide, which we all breathe out, which plants require for growth, and what we are actually learning about its impact on global warming.
5. Discuss the admitted reasons why some UN personnel and others enamored with climate change are pushing hard for control of carbon production. Power, money and control can be huge motivators and controlling energy production will gain all three.
6. Discuss the actual economics of your proposal(s) and likely technological change.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow