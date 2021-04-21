Syringe program worth it
In a Letter to the Editor on April 14, Bill Tozer cited a concern that a syringe service program would “draw more addicted people to Moscow.”
Similar concerns were expressed when the Latah Recovery Center opened in 2015. This has not proven to be the case. The Moscow crime rate went down in the couple years after the Latah Recovery Center opening, as did county use of its indigent fund.
The Center for Disease Control answers Mr. Tozer’s and many other questions in their “Safe Syringe Service Frequently Asked Questions” article. I strongly encourage any concerned parties to read the full article.
The answer to Mr. Tozer’s concern? No. Syringe service programs do not cause or increase illegal drug use. They do not cause or increase crime.
Syringe service programs also are cost effective, result in fewer dirty needles found in public places and reduce infections
People who inject drugs and who have used an Syringe service programs regularly are nearly three times as likely to report a reduction in injection frequency as those who have never used the program.
Darrell Keim
director, Latah Recovery Center
Moscow
Misleading, inaccurate
Shame on Daily News columnists Dale Courtney and Chuck Pezeshki as they continue to publish misleading and inaccurate information about the pandemic.
Courtney praises Sweden for avoiding lockdown, but Jan. 10, the government, facing the highest virus infection rate in Europe, did just that. It was so restrictive that only eight fans were allowed to watch a game in a soccer stadium.
Sweden’s virus performance should be compared to its Nordic neighbors. Its population is 37 percent of the total including Iceland, Norway, Denmark and Finland. It has, however, had 77 percent of the virus deaths, and its infection rate is 15.5 percent versus 3 percent for the rest of these nations.
Courtney and Pezeshki follow the now discredited Barrington Declaration, which recommends that we can reach herd immunity without vaccines by protecting the vulnerable, isolating the infected and keeping the economy open.
Sweden did not protect the vulnerable and its nursing homes, which a conservative government had placed in private hands, have been the source of 45 percent of the nation’s virus deaths. Government nursing homes in Denmark have had far fewer fatalities.
As infection rates rose to 25 percent in two major areas of Sweden, all nonemergency operations were canceled as hospitals reached full capacity with new virus cases.
In his most recent column (April 9), Pezeshki cites John Ioannidis, a Stanford epidemiologist who lent his authority to the Barrington Declaration. Here is a critical response to Ioannidis from “Science Based Medicine” at sciencebasedmedicine.org/what-the-heck-happened-to-john-ioannidis
Pezeshki destroys his own credibility by agreeing with Ioannidis that the coronavirus is only a “little worse” than the common flu. During the last decade the highest annual flu death toll was 61,000.
And why have there been so few flu cases this season? Of course, it’s wearing our masks.
Nick Gier
Moscow
Thanks to all viewpoints
In the novel “The Fall,” by Albert Camus, the main character, Jean-Baptiste Clamence, has a line, “I have a weakness for fine speech.” That’s just about one of my favorite lines in all of existential literature.
While I read that novel by Camus years ago. I’ve slowly modified that idea, for my own use, with basically, “I have a weakness for informed, well-reasoned, and carefully constructed opinion.” Knowing full well, opinion, by definition, is neither right nor wrong.
So it’s time that a hearty shoutout goes to William Brock and his April 15 column “Stamping out bigotry, one bigot at a time.” Thanks to the thoughtful and perceptive opinions of Pete Haug, Steve McGehee, Douglas Call, Todd Broadman and all the rest I know but can’t remember their names. Also appreciated are the good natured dust ups between Chuck Pezeshki and Terry Day.
The female contributors add a much appreciated, and pragmatic point of view, however, dear editors, thanks for not printing any columns by Susan Stamper-Brown lately.
I grew up in an age without the benefit of computers or the internet. But what was required was a basic familiarization with some pre-Socratic philosophy, Plato, some early Roman thinkers, some of the medieval writers, later some of the renaissance contributors, Descartes, Shakespeare and so forth. I discovered a few of the modern guys, William James, Karl Popper, and Albert Camus, and once again (others I don’t or can’t remember) on my own time.
So I guess it all comes down to a very simple question, do you suppose that if we all spent a little time studying the history of western thought either in school or out, that includes keeping informed by thoughtful local media, that we might function a little more smoothly as a society?
Brian J. Leffingwell
Moscow
Through the eyes of architecture
I have recently started subscribing to the Daily News and want to say a particular thank you for Ayad Rahmani’s column. Every time I read one of his pieces, it is something relevant to life here on the Palouse through the lens of architecture — something I know nothing about. The pieces are inspiring, concise and a pleasure to read. I hope the paper will have the chance to feature more local writers with the ability to both educate and inspire in their specialized fields in the future.
Sandra Townsend
Moscow
Bill favors the rich
House Bill 332 is heavily lopsided in favor of the rich. According to analysis by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy, the average household in the top 1 percent would receive $8,863. The average low-income Idahoan would receive just $78. The bill will put Idaho at risk of losing nearly $400 million in federal funds for roads, water projects, broadband, and other critically-needed infrastructure. This is because the federal American Rescue Plan, enacted a few weeks ago, stipulates that states will lose a dollar in federal funds for each dollar they cut in taxes. Idaho is dead last out of 50 states in K-12 education funding per student. This bill will lock us into last place by giving away funds that could be invested in our kids.
Evelyn Simon
Moscow