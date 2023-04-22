Professor Patricia Hunt’s guest editorial (Daily News, April 11) stating that columnist Chuck Pezeshki has “no business telling physicians how to practice medicine” is remarkable in several respects.
First, she aligns with Chuck as a fellow science professor at Washington State University. This is important because she is telling him what she knows directly. This is much harder for Chuck to ignore than some online resource.
Second she draws on their commonality of “both being concerned about children.” This gives her a path to approach Chuck to reconsider his assumptions.
Finally she expresses her hope that Chuck will allow his students to educate him and to appreciate the diversity that makes us interesting as individuals.
We all change our minds occasionally when confronted with new facts and experiences. From other articles he has written, I know Chuck does care about his students and think professor Hunt’s letter will help him build links with transgender students.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Benjamin there when needed
I am writing to encourage others to support Francis Benjamin for Pullman mayor. I have been a
Pullman resident now for more than a decade, and for a better part of that decade I have been to many community events. I always see Francis lending a hand, whether it be at the Lentil Festival managing the chili bowl or organizing volunteers to put up the WSU flags around town before football games. Francis seems to be wherever help is needed. One thing I have noticed about him is that he truly cares about the town, not his own political career or agenda. He shows up to nearly every community event, asks how he can help and never asks for anything in return. These are the types of leaders we need. I believe Pullman would be in wonderful hands with someone like Francis as mayor.
Emily Poston
Pullman
Transgender swimmer
Regarding Lia Thomas, the male that decided that he was now a female. He is now a superstar on the Pennsylvania female swim team. This is a case of mass delusion. The same could be said of Joe Biden and his ilk. The emperor has no clothes.