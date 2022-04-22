Supports Dalby in Dist. 6
District 6 voters, Lori McCann is not running for reelection. She has never appeared on a ballot. She was appointed by Gov Little in an unclear process. Can you say backroom deal?
McCann is not a conservative patriot. McCann believes her constituents are willing to pay more in taxes. McCann says she has a “conservative side.” What is the other side? McCann believes “there is such a misconception about what critical race theory is.” McCann stated teaching of critical race theory in colleges and universities are “unconfirmed allegations.” (Clearwater Progress, Jan 13).
McCann is supported by the Idaho Education Association which has sponsored the following training events for Idaho teachers: “Restorative Justice: Its Roots and How to Use it in the Classroom”; “Creating Safe Spaces – LGBTQ+ Students and Parents;” and “R2 – Equity in Education Training,” in which participants will be given resources from Race Forward, which advocates shifting power, changing policies and practices, and transforming values and culture (raceforward.org)
Lori McCann is a Republican in name only (RINO). Vote for a true conservative patriot, Claudia Dalby, for state representative in District 6 (Latah, Nez Perce and Lewis counties).
Lia Reynaldo
Kamiah
‘Legislative enablers’
The Idaho Legislature enables rape for profit. If a traumatized rape victim understandably has an abortion, each relative of the rapist can sue for more than $20,000. The relatives could thus gain a fortune. They just need to be as perverse as their legislative enablers.
Walter Hesford
Moscow