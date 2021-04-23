It’s criminal
Let’s reflect on the context of the convictions of Derek Chauvin.
Given the pattern of masculine violence in this nation, the offender’s gender is all too familiar. Men commit roughly 80 percent of the murders and an equal share of all violent crimes in the U.S. While Black men are somewhat more likely than whites to commit murder, they also are 50 percent more likely to be its victim. Still, it is white men who commit two-thirds of all multiple homicides and 60 percent of hate crimes, dominate serial killing statistics, and terrorize families by committing two-thirds of the roughly 57,000 violent domestic crimes each year. It is relatively rare for whites to kill Blacks. Whites committed approximately 9 percent of 6,500 murders of Blacks in 2019.
While Blacks account for only 25 percent of all arrests, they represent almost two-thirds of the 1,000 people U.S. police kill each year. Blacks are more than 2.5 times more likely to “die by cop” than whites, and unarmed Blacks are three times more likely than whites to be killed, a 2020 study found. Black men face a lifetime risk — 1 in 1,000 — of being killed by police, fully 2.5 times that of a white male.
Between 2005 and 2019, only 104 officers (roughly 0.7 percent) involved in on-duty shooting deaths faced charges. Of those, fewer than one-third were convicted, and almost half of those took a guilty plea. This means one-tenth of one percent of officers who killed were convicted at trial. FBI statistics confirm only seven murder convictions from the 10,000 deaths by police over the past decade in the U.S.
This is not justice. It’s criminal. Each of us who does nothing to assure that the arrest and conviction of Chauvin propels massive change in our criminal “justice” system is complicit. Our time to act is overdue.
Susan Dente Ross
Pullman
Give us some shade, quiet
As always, I enjoyed Ayad Rahmani’s latest article (His View: Airport Images Lack Vision, April 9). This article picks up on an ongoing trend in Pullman municipal design: to scrape and pave the ground around structures, putting them out on a hot moonscape. For example, we have the new Pullman City Hall, the renovated high school, the WSU president’s mansion and Pullman’s crown jewel, the Walmart Supercenter.
I understand that our planners believe parking is paramount and buildings are worthless without lots of lots of spaces. As one of our local planners once replied to my question about profligate paving, with complete sincerity, “how ya gonna get there if ya don’t drive?” (which is funny because that was my question too.)
But why are the architects unwilling to hold out for nice entries and seating areas around buildings? Why can’t we have a few benches and tables, a bus shelter, a bike rack? Do the airport architects believe the Pullman airport will never be graced by local bus service and hence needs no access for buses and like alternatives? Can’t someone in this process hold fast and bring us what we’ve been asking for?
At the very least these buildings could have trees and planting strips in the parking lots. Give us a little shade, and little quiet as we make the trek across your blacktop to the building.
Roger Crawford
Pullman
Evidence of treason
Mike Beirens’s recent letter was interesting. He asks whether citizens can issue subpoenas against public officials for abridging rights mentioned in the Bill of Rights and charge the officials with treason.
1. His first problem is that the Constitution defines treason in Article III. None of the issues he mentions falls under that definition.
2. In the U.S., arresting someone for a major offense typically requires showing probable cause — generally establishing the likelihood that a crime was committed and that the official (or other person) was evidently involved. He does not mention this issue.
3. Many parts of the Constitution are quite vague and have been the subject of dispute for many, many years. No right is absolute.
4. The Constitution is only a partial framework of government and has been changed many times through amendments, court rulings, statutes and usage. For example, presidents have been shaping governmental actions through executive orders since George Washington was first elected. The use has increased, beginning in the Nixon years, but the federal courts have repeatedly upheld their validity in general, though specific orders have sometimes been struck down.
5. If anyone could get an official charged with treason for doing something the person disliked, then many other people would do the same thing. The result would be governmental paralysis. The courts would have a great deal of work throwing out legally invalid cases.
6. He also claims that officials think they can do whatever they want. While a few public officials have made that claim, such as President Trump, I have not seen any evidence that all or most officials believe that.
If he has credible evidence of treason, he should contact law enforcement organizations.
David Nice
Pullman
Be a good gardener
“A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted.” That’s Ecclesiastes 3:2, King James Version.
My religious tradition encourages me to honor the wisdom of all people, religions, nature and science ... to listen, to learn, to embrace and to practice what I find to be true.
I lived through the turbulent 1960’s with the Vietnam War and the continuation of the civil rights and suffrage movements. As a young man I had the erroneous idea that an appropriate paradigm was the idea of a race to run, to win and to be over.
I have had the privilege of learning from students for 51 years. I enjoyed the challenge of selling “old things” to new people. Upon reflection I think a more realistic and much more powerful model is about gardening. I have come to honor the wisdom of the Old Testament as it applies to the challenges requiring our labor in these times of great political, economic and social upheaval.
There is no race but the challenge to be responsible, informed citizens in our toil to preserve the precious republic we have inherited. We must prepare the soil by a personal commitment to learn, plant the seeds of respect by listening to others, water with creative ideas, appreciate the need for a certain amount of political fertilizer, weed by using the tools of reason and critical thinking to remove messages of hate and prejudice from our personal garden of life and harvest with gratitude and humility that we may enjoy our participation in the marketplace of ideas. Knowing full well that in the next season of our consciousness we must do it all over again. Be a good gardener.
Stan Smith
Viola