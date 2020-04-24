City Council should be meeting
I would like to respond to the article you wrote in the Daily News on April 18. I hope you will be able to report what it is like from the small business perspective. I think it’s important to see the issues from all sides.
The Pullman City Council should be ashamed that at such a stressful time for all small businesses that they do not see the need to meet. The entire community except a small handful of “essential business” are at their breaking point.
Now more than ever we need to hear from our elected officials who control spending the city’s budget that comes from us... the taxpayer. Now is a crucial time to do whatever can be done to help the business community to make sure we can even get to a recovery phase. As a business owner in Pullman, I can tell you that anxiety is high and we are all worried about how we will survive.
It’s imperative that our elected officials do their job and the job right now is to help all in the community the best you can. The mayor signing off on construction projects benefits only those in construction. My business has been closed and I have limited opportunity to generate revenue. What are you doing for the small business community? What assistance can you give and what are both your short-term and long-term plans to help us.
I want to thank Brandon (Chapman) for bringing this to everyone’s attention.
Mia Peterson
Pullman
Let them know what we expect
As the mayor of Pullman and the Pullman City Council are our elected representatives in this city, we ask that they please hold regular city council meetings during this current crisis (perhaps on Zoom) and address, as part of the agendas of those meetings, matters related to COVID-19.
A careful reading of Washington Gov. Inslee’s proclamation and Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s commentary on that proclamation shows that not only are such meetings permissible, they can deal with COVID-19 related matters. And clearly, we need our elected government to be addressing these matters and communicating with the people of Pullman prior to any lifting of restrictions or reopening of sectors of the economy.
Any reopening of the Pullman economy should only happen in carefully guided stages and only if rapid and reliable testing is easily available. Staging should be built around a triangular structure in which those businesses that are easily able to manage foot traffic and contagion-related issues are opened before those that will require more of a guided approach. We strongly urge our mayor and City Council to begin holding meetings immediately and focus on the subject of how to manage Pullman public health and safety and the economy.
We urge residents of Pullman to communicate with the mayor and City Council to let them know that we expect them to do the job they were elected to do.
Patrick and Elizabeth Siler
Pullman
Why the lethal beaver traps?
I did a double-take this weekend after seeing the article about beavers being a “nuisance” and using lethal traps to remove the critters. I have some problems with that article.
First, how many were killed and how many were mommas with babies. The article gave no details.
Second, a lack of money is listed as an issue for relocation. Next time, set up a GoFundMe account to cover that (or I can).
Third, the article said municipalities are not concerned with where the beavers go. What? Time to evolve and get concerned.
Fourth, there are benefits beavers provide to waterways (I think I read an article in this paper about it last year) as well as disadvantages. Perhaps we can improve our “nuisance” beaver protocol next time this comes up.
I live on Paradise Creek and see beavers often. Perhaps no more, My visiting beaver may be dead and that saddens me.
Sue Kitchel
Moscow
Protest disappointing, disturbing
How disappointing and disturbing it is that some segments of our community are blaming rather than thanking our city, county, university, state and federal officials for taking measures to protect our health and prevent the spread of the dangerous COVID-19 virus throughout our community and county.
Are these the same folks who proclaim that every life is precious? Did they mean to add that is unless the fellow human being is older than 65 or has lung, heart or diabetes conditions, in which case they should shut themselves up and hope for the best, while others herd together at rallies, churches, gun shows etc. and spread the virus thus further endangering the more vulnerable in our community? No, we can’t let each person decide for themselves how to act in this crisis any more than we let each person decide what speed they will drive.
I would also note that the protester’s sign pictured on the front page of Daily News on April 21 comparing Nazi propaganda to the honest efforts of our elected officials to keep us safe in this pandemic is misleading, offensive and odious. As we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp during Idaho Holocaust Remembrance Week, perhaps the protesters could educate themselves through materials made available online by the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise.
Let’s all work together to follow sensible guidelines and support our elected officials while helping others in need. Thank you mayor and City Council for making hard decisions to protect all of us. Be safe everyone and please be thoughtful of everyone in our wonderful community.
Joanne Muneta
Moscow