Invest in nonprofits
With all the bad news that confronts us each day during this pandemic, I think it is more important than ever to find ways that I can be part of some good news. That’s why I am really looking forward to Idaho Gives this year, which will span two weeks through May 7. It is a chance to give a little back to some of the nonprofit organizations that make Idaho such a great place to live, including the organization I direct, the Latah County Historical Society.
Idaho Gives is a statewide, online fundraising event designed to bring folks together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits. This year’s event, which has transitioned from a single day to two weeks long, is especially important in light of the significant impact that the COVID-19 virus is having on nonprofit organizations. Just as small businesses are suffering from interruptions to business, so too are nonprofit groups that are having to cancel spring fundraisers and earned-income programs. Many of those same organizations are also seeing an increased demand for their services, be they food banks serving more patrons or arts and culture groups like LCHS that are helping adults and kids keep engaged at home.
IdahoGives.org provides an easy-to-use platform for donors to search, support and donate to Idaho nonprofits. Along with LCHS, you will find 20 other organizations based in Moscow and greater Latah County participating in this year’s event. Your gifts — be they $10 or $100 — can help organizations like ours stay the course and be ready to open our doors as soon as it is safe to do so.
The Latah County Historical Society celebrates local heritage and, along with dozens of other nonprofit organizations, adds vibrancy and richness to life in our region. Please join me in investing in our community’s nonprofit organizations during this year’s Idaho Gives campaign.
Dulce Kersting-Lark
Executive Director, Latah County Historical Society
Moscow
Protest the lack of testing
Protestors are demanding that Moscow terminate its emergency COVID-19 order. They say that there are only a handful of known cases in Latah County and “the most reasonable approach is for the elderly and others vulnerable to COVID-19 to self-quarantine.” That is absurd. The protesters can’t establish who is vulnerable and who is not. COVID-19 can attack anyone of any age no matter how healthy. The protestors are mistaking “the likelihood of becoming seriously ill” with “vulnerability.” Although the elderly and infirm might become seriously ill, all humans are vulnerable. Everyone can be a carrier without showing symptoms. Even healthy people can become seriously ill.
We need widespread testing and frequent testing. A person can “test negative one day” and the next day contract the virus and be a carrier. The fact that only a handful of COVID-19 cases is “known” is not proof that there are only a handful of “carriers.” It proves that testing has been limited. And it proves that social-distancing is successful. Places that delayed or didn’t order social distancing experienced rapid increases in cases.
If Moscow experiences a rapid increase in local cases then tracing carriers will be increasingly difficult. Seriously ill COVID-19 patients might not receive adequate medical services. Medical facilities overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases might have to delay or neglect other patients. Summer visitors might increase infections and further overtask medical providers, who will correspondingly face increased danger.
I sympathize with the protesters. People need to work and pay bills. Students need education. No one wants local businesses to go bankrupt. But Moscow is not to blame. The federal government, with its vast resources and centralized administration, must fulfill its responsibility and provide the necessary tests. Don’t protest social-distancing. Protest the lack of testing. We need to minimize risks, not increase them.
Myron Schreck
Moscow
Compare Xi to Trump
Given the leadership qualities of President Trump and President Xi of China, which country will be the dominant world power, next decade?
In the Middle East, Trump betrayed our Kurdish allies, withdrew our forces and gave that region to Russia. Was that planned?
Global corporations, so-called “American” corporations, didn’t keep strategic industries in America, but exported them to China, with the majority of their shareholders voting approval. Their loyalty is to shareholder value. If they can make money by destroying America, they will do it, as evidenced by the state of our infrastructure and the condition of our budget.
Did you notice the multi-trillion dollar give-away by their puppet government in DC — and signed by Trump? They’re able to rip us off, in broad daylight, with support of both the Republican and the Democratic parties — the corporate parties. The World Trade Association has enriched global corporations and China, while impoverishing America.
I remember former Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchoff speaking at the UN, pounding his shoe on the podium, and saying that communism would win, in the end, and capitalism would sell them the tools to do it. Global corporations are making that come true.
We need to end Citizens United. No one is talking about that; not Bernie, not Biden, not Trump. America, you and I are not represented.
“On Lunar New Year’s Eve, 450 military medical staff — experienced in combating SARS or Ebola — touched down in Wuhan, as part of the Communist Party’s effort to save lives. President Xi ordered the speedy delivery of medical supplies, including protective masks, gowns, and diagnostic tools, to areas under lockdown, and he vowed consequences for officials who were negligent in tackling the crisis.” (Jane Qiu, February 6, 2020, National Geographic.)
Compare and contrast Xi’s performance with Trump’s performance. Xi is showing himself to be an effective leader, while we have what?
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Climate action is needed
As Don Crawford pointed out in his letter (April 11, 2020), “First the virus, then climate change,” the challenges of curtailing the climate crisis have been taken on by nonfederal levels of government.
While there are some indications that COVID-19 restrictions are having an effect on greenhouse gas emissions, that benefit may disappear as the U.S. returns to pre-sheltering levels of business and activity, and in any event would not be enough to reach the emissions reduction needed to turn around the climate. State and local governments are taking the lead in the absence of federal action to meet this challenge.
The United States Climate Alliance now consists of 25 governors who oppose withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and have committed to taking action at the state level. Washington state has assessed climate impacts in eight sectors and developed strategies for action.
ICLEI USA — Local Governments for Sustainability is a network of more than 1,750 local and regional governments committed to sustainable urban development and lower emissions.
Moscow is a member and has started the work of climate action planning. Pullman passed a resolution on Aug. 28, 2018, urging a U.S. carbon pricing policy and has a 2019 goal of creating a climate action plan.There may be a pause in climate action due to COVID-19 but long-term inactivity is not an option. Climate action is crucial — and urgent. We need to involve citizens, utilize the expert knowledge in our communities and collaborate across groups. Local officials need to hear that we expect leadership and innovation in planning and accomplishing emissions reductions.
When the time comes to focus on issues other than the coronavirus, let your mayor, city council members, and city staff know that you support this vital work.
Marilyn Von Seggern
Pullman