Candidates at the protest
Kudos to local journalists, particularly Daily News writer Scott Jackson and photographer Geoff Crimmins for their recent coverage about the large gathering of people in Moscow in the April 21st story, “Protesters don’t want to stay home.”
This event seems to have been a campaign rally in the guise of protest. The event organizer, Gabriel Rench, is a candidate for Latah County Commissioner, and the Facebook event listed Caleb Bouma, Latah County GOP precinct 18 captain, as co-organizer.
Clearly visible in the Daily News’ online photo gallery is candidate Dan Foreman, running for Idaho 5th District senator, and Alex Brizee’s coverage in the University of Idaho Argonaut shows Hari Heath, candidate for state representative 5th District seat A, deep in the crowd.
As an active voter from Potlatch, I take these appearances seriously as they reflect the type of leadership one might expect from these candidates. Many of my friends and neighbors in and around Potlatch observe the stay-home orders to preserve the health and safety of our community; many of us have friends or family who work on the frontlines in healthcare or grocery stores; or we have friends who have family ill with COVID-19 in Lewiston.
Remember the disregard that Rench, Foreman, and Heath showed our communities when you cast your ballot in May and November.
Diane Kelly-Riley
Potlatch
-----
Things we must recognize
Suggestions from one resident of Moscow:
1) It is time for everyone in the Inland Northwest to recognize that the past three months of “pandemic panic” are mostly the result of various governments which have proven to be ineffectual, inefficient and unprepared;
2) Is it time for everyone in the Inland Northwest – and nationwide – to recognize that the next three months are not going to make our lives easier or simpler or more enjoyable;
3) It is time for everyone everywhere to stop disagreeing about trivialities, about science, about our circumstances, about our prospects. Free speech is a right, but calm down people, keep it together;
4) It is time to drop the cliches and the tropes. It is time to pick up the shovel, the shovel with which we must now work together to dig through the garbage being strewn by too many sycophant of too many autocrats;
5) It is time for every American, every Asian, every African, every Israelite, every Inuit, every Polynesian, every human being to be cooperative, not confrontational. It is time for us all to be collaborative, not competitive;
6) It is time for everyone to not only keep out individual selves and our own families safe, but also to keep other families, friends and neighbors safe. Remember every medical, professional, essential worker who is putting his or her life at risk to help save your lives.
Beware the plague of demagoguery.
Rob Meyer
Moscow
-----
A brief response to ‘questions’
I’d like to thank Larry Kirkland for his thoughtful letter Tuesday, “Questions needing answers.” He challenges me and others proposing carbon taxation to address six questions. I can’t do it here, nor can I address those questions properly in a 700-word column.
What I can do is provide some direction about how Larry and others who are interested can research the answers for themselves. I have no wish to persuade anyone to accept my point of view. Rather I would encourage any and all to use their rational faculties when conducting honest research, especially on the internet. That requires us all to understand and eliminate our own biases. Then we must evaluate information for truthfulness and reach our own conclusions without succumbing to biases, ours or those of others.
In my next column I hope to offer specific suggestions for doing this.
Pete Haug
Colfax
-----
Trust God, officials, neighbors
With regard to Monday’s protest of the Moscow City Council’s COVID-19 policies: we have elected a mayor and councilors so that public policy can be made in deliberation away from the crowd. This has been a principle of our representative democracy from the founding.
One of my assumptions is that the mayor and councilors are better informed than the person in the street. Neither are they without knowledge or regard to local business and economy. To the contrary, the mayor’s background is business management, one councilor is a coffee house owner, another works closely with the Chamber of Commerce and her husband is a partner in a research business. Their feet are on the ground.
The history of governments, secular or religious, in dealing with disease and plague is as old as civilization. The Bible has prescriptions for disease, medieval cities would close their gates to travelers and commerce, Calvin’s Geneva wrestled with plague for three years, London’s plague years in the 1600s are well documented.
In our history, local outbreaks of smallpox and other disease had to be dealt with from the beginning. The influenza of 1919 was worldwide; cities had to develop policies of containment and quarantine. One historian of disease recently observed: “When a mysterious illness erupts, the first unhelpful reaction is to panic – the second is to identify a culprit,”(Fara). I suspect we will be treated to a list of “scapegoats” from our populist leadership. Don’t fall for it.
To return to my opening argument: I am a conservative, not a populist, and so my trust is in our elected leadership to make policy. The rhetoric of “liberation” and the comparison of our city’s policy to a totalitarian one does not persuade me. I do understand the protestors’ concerns for local business and economy. My only prescription — trust God, your local officials, and your neighbor.
Fred Banks
Moscow
-----
Stay steadfast in the trenches
On Monday, the Daily News printed a photograph of a Liberate Moscow protester holding a deeply troubling sign that misrepresents the herculean efforts of our medical/scientific community to mitigate the spread of COVID-19: “Nazis had a phrase which covered all abuses by the state: ‘It’s for your safety. ” Only ignorance can equate the protective orders of our scientists and medical professionals with the evils of the Nazis, who indulged in cruel medical experimentation and “perfected” scientific methods of genocide.
Recently, “Liberate” protesters around the country have spread further disinformation, calling the COVID-19 pandemic “a hoax.” In spite of those who deny the undeniable, the COVID-19 pandemic is all too real, as was the Holocaust. Ask anyone who lost a loved one to either enemy.
Disinformation misrepresents but cannot diminish the real danger of our current crisis. There can be no comparison between our government’s safety lockdown and Nazi Germany’s nefarious “cleansing” policies against members of targeted groups. COVID-19 does not discriminate.
We are all affected by the current lockdown, though truthfully, some more than others. To those who are carrying the brunt of the economic pain, for the health and safety of our local, national, and global communities, we ask you, we beg you: We must stay the course.
Let us be wise, and wary of disinformation. We are in the trenches. Let us practice patience. The federal government is working, as I write, on bipartisan bills to help fund small businesses and retain employees. Let us stay informed and remain steadfast in the trenches until our medical experts say that it is safe to emerge.
Lisa Kliger
Moscow
-----
Protest short-sighted, crass
On Monday, there was a protest in front of Moscow City Hall to “open up the economy again.” It was attended by approximately 200 people. It was organized by Gabriel Rench, a deacon at Christ Church, and Caleb Bouma, committeeman for the Latah County Republicans.
Douglas Wilson, pastor of Christ Church, has also started making noises on his blog. The article is titled “So Let’s Call It the No Legal Footing Lockdown.” Everyone knows what a large audience this man has.
While everyone wants to get back to normal, calling for the economy to “reopen” before it is deemed safe to do so is completely stupid. The insidious thing about this virus that makes it so elegantly efficient is its long incubation period and the fact that one can walk around while being asymptomatic and spreading it, Typhoid Mary style, to those with compromised immune systems. These are facts that doctors and virologists have repeatedly stressed. When people show up to rallies like this with their kids (!) holding signs like “The Curve Is Flattening” and “Don’t Tread On Me,” and the general message seems to be “I HEART MONEY” and “BUT THE CONSTITUTION,” it seems short-sighted and crass.
While it is not surprising that people associated with Christ Church were some of the first to hearken to the call of “THE CONSTITUTION AND OUR RIGHTS,” I cannot help but sarcastically think about how the second commandment was not “Love Thy Neighbor As Thyself,” but rather how Jesus said, “Some personal freedom is even better than loving your neighbor and would also be mighty white of you.”
I appreciate the rights afforded us by the Constitution; but thinking about how one’s actions affect someone else is more important than my right to assemble and eat chips and dip at Applebee’s.
Dana Banks
Moscow
-----
Cannot stay silent
I tried to ignore the picture and article of the Daily News on April 21. I cannot stay silent.
I am the daughter of Wulf Finkielsztejn #41996, deported to Auschwitz on June 25,1942. My mother was four months pregnant with me. I never knew my father. He never came back. I was adopted by an Auschwitz survivor, Charles Kaufman #41516, when I was 9. When he returned, he spoke about dysentery, forced labor, starvation death and gas chambers.
Trying to protect people has nothing to do with the Nazi regime.
I came to the United States in 1969 and fell in love with the beauty of the Palouse and the kindness of the people of Moscow. I taught at Moscow High School for 25 years and I continue to enjoy working as a volunteer at the school.
As a hidden child in Nazi occupied France during World War II, I understand lack of food, income, and worrying about the future. It is tragic, but so is the pandemic.
I want to thank Mayor Lambert and the City Council for trying to keep us safe.
Nicole Rose
Moscow