Support for Benjamin

I endorse and support Francis Benjamin as our next Pullman mayor. As a 25-year Pullman resident, I have had the privilege of working with Francis on two Pullman Regional Hospital bond campaigns and crossed paths on numerous community related initiatives. During the 2019 Pullman Regional Hospital failed bond campaign and subsequent 2022 successful $27.5 million bond campaign, Francis developed neighborhood canvassing strategies and plans. He was also an active participant on both Pullman Regional Hospital bond committees.

Francis is a leader with a vision for our community. He knows the importance of economic vitality and the need to invigorate downtown Pullman. I like his conviction and intentions to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem for current and future businesses. He also has a vision to enhance walk and bike paths for students, community members and visitors. Imagine young and old families and students walking or riding from the playfields to SEL. With a world class university, SEL, good schools and timely access to exceptional healthcare, Francis sees the opportunity to improve our community and make it healthy and vibrant.

Tags

Recommended for you