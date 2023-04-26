I endorse and support Francis Benjamin as our next Pullman mayor. As a 25-year Pullman resident, I have had the privilege of working with Francis on two Pullman Regional Hospital bond campaigns and crossed paths on numerous community related initiatives. During the 2019 Pullman Regional Hospital failed bond campaign and subsequent 2022 successful $27.5 million bond campaign, Francis developed neighborhood canvassing strategies and plans. He was also an active participant on both Pullman Regional Hospital bond committees.
Francis is a leader with a vision for our community. He knows the importance of economic vitality and the need to invigorate downtown Pullman. I like his conviction and intentions to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem for current and future businesses. He also has a vision to enhance walk and bike paths for students, community members and visitors. Imagine young and old families and students walking or riding from the playfields to SEL. With a world class university, SEL, good schools and timely access to exceptional healthcare, Francis sees the opportunity to improve our community and make it healthy and vibrant.
Francis and I have discussed his vision for this community, and I like what I hear. He is a builder of people and a convener. His work, research (civility) and community leadership give him experience bringing stakeholders together to build common agreement and strategy. Francis knows how to organize people and resources and build a vision.
As a person with high character, work ethic and vision for our community, I encourage you to support Francis Benjamin for Pullman mayor.
Rueben Mayes
Pullman
SYG Nursery
Thank you for Elaine Williams’ feature on SYG Nursery (Daily News, April 19).
My wife, Ruth, and I have been SYG customers for many decades, and are pleased with Stephan Holstad’s success. SYG is a very valuable asset to Pullman and I wish him well.
The land upon which SYG sits was once owned by my paternal grandfather’s brother, Jay Allen Day. Jay was known both in family and community as “Happy” Day. He raised hogs on his farm, feeding them food waste from Washington State University, where he also was employed. Happy died a tragic, mysterious death in 1948.
When we moved to Pullman in 1972, Jay’s daughter, Melba and husband Ernest Skeen, lived in the house that Stephan now uses for storage.