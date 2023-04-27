Are you ready for the May 16 election in Latah County? This one’s especially important. We will be electing two people to serve on the Latah County Library Board for the next four to six years, and we need to be sure they are qualified people who fully support our amazing libraries.
Check your current registration at VoteIdaho.gov. It’s too late to register online, but you can register when you vote early at the Latah County Courthouse (522 S. Adams) Monday through Friday from May 1-12, or when you vote at the polls on May 16. We’re so fortunate to have several options for voter registration in Idaho.
If you’re registering for the first time, you will need to provide your photo ID and proof of 30-day residence in Latah County. Remember, if you changed your address or your name since you last voted, you must reregister. If your registration is current, remember to bring your photo ID when you vote. See VoteIdaho.gov also for your polling place on Election Day.
If you are registered and want to receive an absentee ballot, you must make that request by May 5 at VoteIdaho.gov.
Take time to learn about the candidates by going to the Latah County Library website: www.latahlibrary.org/. Click on the box labeled Library Election Information where you will find links to candidate websites and their answers to several questions.
I’m confident you will see that Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt are clearly the most qualified candidates and deserve our votes.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
Input needed on fire plan
Attention all Latah County Residents, municipal and rural. The County Wildfire Protection Plan is available for review. Wildfires are a growing risk to communities across the U.S. We have seen an increase in the number/severity of fires in Latah County over the past two decades. One recent fire was close to Moscow. The Idler’s Rest fire was a wakeup call to the likely possibility of severe fire in this delicate watershed as well as the entire county. In order to access western states grant funding to help mitigate wildfire risk, a plan must be submitted.
The draft of Latah County’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan can be viewed here: latahcountyid.gov.
Please take a look at this document and make comments via email to Mike Neelon, Latah County Disaster Services, at disaster@latahcountyid.gov by May 8. Comments will be reviewed prior to presentation of the draft plan to the Latah County Commissioners for their approval.
With your input, the committee and commissioners can feel secure in a well-honed document to support our wildfire preparedness. Please do your part.
Marilyn Beckett, Alice Pope Barbut, Dan and MaryAnn Green