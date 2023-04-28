Don’t be afraid of science
In today’s journey of the mind, let me invite you to travel back millions of years in time. Hold your Daily News up and make a small hole in it. Looking through the hole, what do you see?
For 99.98% of our life on the earth we were hunters and gathers. We saw the night sky, the sun, the moon. We lived inside the seasons, each bringing new temperatures, vegetation and game. Such was our pinhole awareness and understanding of life and the universe.
In the past .02% of human existence, we have embraced Ptolemy’s geocentric idea, Copernicus’s heliocentric model, Galileo’s magic eyes and finally James Watt’s universe. Eratosthenes’s geometry proved that the earth was not flat. The use of Charles Lyell and other’s work in stratigraphy to make us aware the Earth is 4.54 billion years old. Evil spirits and magic have been cast out by Pasteur’s germ theory to explain illness. A recurring theme in this journey of discovery is people want simple answers and are afraid of what they do not understand. What do we know about transgender?
In a population of 328 million Americans only 3%, or 1 million, are trans. The binary (male and female) worlds can be validated by looking at the genitals of a newborn. Wish it were that simple. Sample size limitations plus political and religious barriers are challenges. Potential study is further hindered because many trans are in hiding. They fear rejection and persecution. They struggle trying to understand their realty for which science has no complete answer.
Furthermore, new research has discovered differences in the shape and wiring of the brain that more closely resembles gender identity, how we think about our sexual orientation. Most of us have two sexual skins; a binary outer skin, male or female, and a second beautiful robe made up of different colors and shapes — our gender identity — an important part of the spectrum of our sexuality.
In our continuing journey, science will help us come to understand and appreciate our sexual complexity, be less fearful and to accept all people.
Stan Smith
Viola
Supports Baig and Schmidt
I am writing to express my support for candidates Saba Baig and Wayne D. Schmidt in the Latah County Library District Trustee election on May 16. With libraries facing the threats of censorship and budget cuts, this election is extremely important. These two candidates are the most qualified to represent public interest, preserve the integrity of library services and support First Amendment rights.
Baig is running for the 4-year position on the library board of trustees. Saba is an active member of the library board and is an attorney who has experience responsibly managing multimillion-dollar budgets for nonprofit organizations. Saba is also the parent of two young children. There could not be a more qualified candidate for a library trustee.
Schmidt is running for the 6-year position, against a candidate rabid for book banning and budget cuts. Wayne is a previous Latah County Library Board member and has experience with the duties of the position. Wayne is very conscious of the attacks against the Constitution and free speech from reactionary extremists in Latah County, and is vocal about his interest in defending individual rights from politicians.
I urge all voting readers in Latah County to step up and vote for Baig and Schmidt in support of libraries on May 16. Make your voice heard and help to keep our freedom of speech and freedom to choose our own reading material.
Information on the election can be found at latahlibrary.org/election-information.
Bryndan Callaway
Moscow
They’re best for library leadership
Never in my memory have libraries throughout the United States been under such intense political scrutiny; consequently, never has the First Amendment to the Constitution been in such jeopardy. My personal connection with libraries includes a couple of years as a library assistant in Cocoa, Fla., several years on the University of Idaho Library Affairs Committee, and nearly 40 ears as presenter in the Idaho State Library’s” Let’s Talk About It” book discussion series. I urge all responsible residents in Latah County to vote in the upcoming Latah County Library District Trustee election. Please consult the statements by those running for positions as library trustees at latahlibrary.org.
I’ll be supporting Saba Baig for the 4-year position and Wayne Schmidt for the 6-year position. Baig, a Moscow resident, has served on the board since July 2022 and has nearly 15 years of experience as an attorney in the nonprofit sector where she has been responsible for managing large budgets and meeting with local government stakeholders. Like me, she is concerned that politicians rather than professional librarians might seize control of a library’s contents. “Controversy,” she notes, should not be allowed to “dictate library policy.”
Schmidt, a Deary resident, has many years of experience as a fifth-grade teacher, elementary school principal and school superintendent followed by a dozen years as a diplomat serving in Nigeria, Poland, Fiji and Washington, DC. He promises to further free access to information representing all points of view “without restriction.”
So, on May 16 or earlier, vote.
Ron McFarland
Moscow
Support for Benjamin
I support Francis Benjamin for mayor of Pullman when we choose our next civic leader this year. Francis is a faithful servant leader who actively works to engage our entire community in civil discourse.
Communities can become fractured by the screaming extremes in our political parties. Francis strives to ignore the noise and focus on the needs and wants of Pullman residents. He believes we can improve Pullman by listening to each other and working together toward common goals.
Francis already leads our community in multiple ways, on the Pullman City Council, on multiple community boards and committees and by co-founding Pullman 2040, the organization of community groups that visualize a better Pullman in the year 2040.
Francis is serious about civil discourse. For him, civil discourse is the focus of his academic research; it’s not a political buzz term. Francis speaks to state legislative bodies nationwide about the value of civil discourse and how to make it happen without stifling the voices that make communities vibrant. Recently, he coedited a research volume on state-level legislative civil discourse.
Francis is an excellent choice for the next mayor of Pullman.
Jeff Gramlich
Pullman
Note: Gramlich serves as treasurer for People for Francis Benjamin
A double standard?
Being a resident of Washington, I normally would not speak about Idaho politics; however, as a University of Idaho alumnus and former staffer of the university, I feel compelled to speak to the Idaho State Board of Education’s decision not to require diversity statements from faculty members. They claim each faculty member should be judged on their merits.
There was a time when this same BOE required loyalty oaths from potential faculty members for fear of communist infiltration. They were not concerned about merits back then.
If the board back then was afraid of young adults being taught by communists, why aren’t they concerned about students being taught by fascists now? Double standard anyone?
Wayne Beebe
Pullman