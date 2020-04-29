Ready to rebound, perhaps even in a new direction
Governor Little’s plan for Idaho is named “Rebound.” I suspect it was chosen to mean “bounce back” as we were. Thinking about a rebound in basketball gives me another perspective. The rebound does not always go back to the shooter, it might go to the opposing team. Similarly, a rebound after the end of a romantic relationship has more complex meanings – resulting from learning and emotions in the previous experience.
For some of us, there might be no rebounding. A job may be gone for good. Or we lost someone dear. Or perhaps got more empathetic to the needs of others.
As I think about rebounding, I’m not thinking about going back. I’ve learned some things and that learning has changed me. I hope to bounce, but I don’t expect to be back where I was.
Last year I wrote a monthly series reflecting on reducing carbon emissions. The current collapse in oil price is driven in part by reduced consumption – resulting in lower carbon emissions.
Climate change is a symptom of consumption beyond what the ecosystem can accommodate. My sheltering experience has given insights into living with a smaller ecological footprint. It also has me thinking about the sources of my food and my dependence on long and complex supply chains.
The Latah County Historical Society has been publishing photos of historic houses on Facebook. They have me thinking about how folks were living a century ago. Sheltering feels like a taste of that time – less travel, more cooking at home, more self-reliance.
As we rebound, I hope that we’ve learned lessons, individually and as a community, that bounce us in a new direction. A direction that has a smaller ecological footprint, more empathy for the wellbeing of our community, and greater local resilience.
Nils Peterson
Moscow