Technology over ideology
Finally, Idaho has legalized industrial hemp. Here we have Idaho, an intensely agricultural state, yet the last state in the union to legalize. The news only speaks to the increase in Idaho markets and hope for young farmers. But this crop gives us a viable option to the wheat monoculture we are so attached to. Hemp will put nitrogen back into the soil as opposed to wheat’s depletion of it. This is huge.
Can we do it with less ammonia and herbicide? What level of THC infers improved yield? What is science telling farmers on best practices? We don’t know, because though Representative Troy tried for a research bill since 2015, she couldn’t even get it printed.
The University of Idaho brings approximately 75 percent of the state’s research dollars. Why aren’t legislators focused on research to promote the industry we have just legalized? Are they more interested in John Birch Society ideology, censoring education over social justice and critical race theory? Apparently so, since they are withholding funding to do so. Will the legislature recommend burning Plato’s “Republic” soon?
Here’s to Tom Trail, trailblazer for Idaho’s industrial hemp legislation. Many thanks to Rep. Caroline Nillson Troy for making it happen.
Marilyn Beckett
Moscow
Not how it’s supposed to work
The Idaho legislative session needs to end now. Legislators have made it their priority to take away control from the federal government, the governor, local agencies, schools/universities and the people of Idaho. The extended session has resulted in rushed bills with long-lasting negative effects.
Bill H377 was rammed through the session in record time with only 19 hours between its introduction and public hearings in both houses. Public input was limited and final votes occurred under the suspension of rules. This bill has more significance than the fact that it gives the legislature power to remove funding if schools and universities do not abide by a very vague policy statement. It sets a dangerous precedent for future legislatures to dictate policy using budgetary threats. This is not how our government is supposed to work.
Legislators need to go home to their constituents and explain why their children’s teachers will likely avoid discussions of the history of racism in our state and nation, why their property taxes are still high, why they will not be able to get a citizen-led initiative on the ballot, and why their community will not receive grant money for pre-K programs for working families.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow