Please stop with stereotypes
I am disheartened by Todd J. Broadman’s characterization of people in his Tuesday editorial “I can no longer defend my asparagus.” His stereotyping/name calling of people who have a certain disease (“overweight diabetics”) is unacceptable. There are many people who are overweight or obese who do not have diabetes. There are many people who have diabetes who are not overweight or obese.
Do we call people who have heart disease “saturated fat eating cardiacs”? No. Do we call people with high blood pressure “salt loving hypertensionists”? No. Our entire nation and actually, many developed countries have diseases caused by their choices of food.
So please stop the stereotyping and look within ourselves to improve our own choices of food. Better yet, become educated and ask for a referral from your health care provider to see a registered dietitian nutritionist at your local hospital or in the community. Many insurances will pay for it.
Marilyn Burch
Pullman
A president’s harmful agenda
While our nation reels from the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration is accelerating a harmful agenda — rollbacks that dismantle critical health and environmental protections and surely will deepen the climate crisis.
Just days after the United States surpassed all other countries in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, Trump officials finalized their rollback of the Obama administration’s clean car standards, a mandate that forced automakers to make cars substantially more fuel efficient.
By 2040, according to analysis by the Environmental Defense Fund, this rollback of the clean car standards is expected to add 1.5 billion metric tons of climate pollution into the atmosphere, an amount equal to the total pollution from 68 coal-fired power plants operating for five years, and cost Americans more than $244 billion in excess fuel charges.
Anyone who has seen recent pictures of large cities where the air is clean because humans are staying home must realize the damage that humans do. And Trump is destroying clean air and clean water regulations.
Kathy Graham
Moscow