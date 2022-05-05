Truth stranger than fiction
In a place beyond Earendel on another speck of dust, a planet, inhabited by warring factions lived two leaders of the most powerful groups, affectionately known by their subjects as Tweedledum and Tweedle-dee. Each earned the loyalty of their subjects by promising economic prosperity, a strong military, and a government to protect them from their enemies.
Dum was tall and fat. Dee was short and muscular. They swore allegiance to different economic systems, Cap. and Com. The geography of the planet dictated that their spheres of influence were separated by thousands of miles: West and East. With myriad differences, the D’s had three things in common. They were both accomplished liars, made every decision on what would be most beneficial for them, and desired to rule the world.
Both men were very bright but even more cunning. Dum rose to power by not paying his bills, amassing an army of attorneys and accountants to attack his enemies, and used every opportunity to manipulate the law. Dee joined the secret police and directed others to spy, murder, and imprison the enemies of the state. Dum was born rich. Dee was born poor. Yet both rose to power given a shared understanding of human nature.
Power over others, power to accumulate wealth … the most addictive drug. The planet’s history was marred by many wars. The last brought together a coalition of factions, MATO, to hold Dee’s ambition to rule the world in check. Dum’s need for power was insatiable. In private conversations Dum promised Dee he would destroy MATO and clear the way for Dee’s armies to conquer all of his neighbors.
We do not need to go as far away as Earendel to find the truth. In our imaginary journey we may find that truth is stranger than fiction.
Stan Smith
Viola
Support for Seegmiller
I am a resident of Moscow and writing this letter in support of Jen Seegmiller for Idaho State Senate.
I have known Jen Seegmiller and her family for quite a few years. She is who we need in Boise.
Jen is a hard worker and will fight for our rights. She brings with her understanding of healthcare, education, complex problem-solving and leadership skills.
Jen is a God-fearing person and being a mother and grandmother will protect our religious freedoms, the rights of the unborn, and our Second Amendment rights.
Many of us take issue with the way our country, state, county and city are being run.
I encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming primary election. Jen Seegmiller is my choice for state senate. Many of us want change, Jen Seegmiller is that change.
James Gray
Moscow