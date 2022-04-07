A day of action for schools
Are you concerned about funding for education in Idaho? If so, please sign the Quality Education Act petition on Reclaim Idaho’s Day of Action in Moscow this Saturday. Look for green balloons and volunteers with clipboards from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at East City Park (Hemp Fest), the 1912 Center, and downtown at the corner of 6th and Main streets, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Latah County Fairgrounds (quilt show).
Idaho ranks last among 50 states in education funding per student. School districts across the state, especially in rural areas, lack stable funding for a wide range of programs — including welding, carpentry, and agricultural science that provide students with job-ready skills. According to a report by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy, the average Idaho teacher salary remains lower than it was in 2009 — yet salaries in Washington, Oregon, and Wyoming have grown by an average of 12%. A 2022 survey by the National Education Association found that 51% of Idaho teachers are considering leaving the profession.
The Quality Education Act initiative would provide over $300 million annually for Idaho K-12 public schools. For details, see reclaimidaho.org.
The goal of the Day of Action is to collect enough signatures to include this initiative on the ballot for 2022. We can do it — we are very close! If you value public education and have not yet signed the petition, please take a few minutes to stop by on Saturday to add your name.
Tina Hilding, Gretchen Wissner
Moscow
All politics is local
Bill Spence’s legislative summary (Daily News, April 1) did something we rarely see — show hope for the government.
Evidently, at least in this area, “all politics is local” is pretty accurate. The nonlocal part of politics is noisiest, but by showing the pride local representatives take for helping their constituents solve problems gives hope for the political process.
Unfortunately, Idaho’s governor and ultimately the state decided to “me too” far away Texas by mirroring their vigilante abortion, dumb down kid’s education, and criminalize trans treatment bills. None of these sound like local issues for most Idaho residents.
Jeff Watt
Pullman